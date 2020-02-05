Danville High senior Kael Campbell got virtual training for a job that will be available in the $1.6 billion plant Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA is constructing in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
So did his classmates, Willoe McBride and Toley Luker.
“It was so real, just like I was right there in the plant,” McBride said.
And that’s the point, said Scott Russo, a skilled-talent acquisition manager who will help hire some of the 4,000 people who will work in the plant.
Mazda Toyota was one of the more than 65 businesses and industries to participate Tuesday in the annual Career and Workforce Expo at Calhoun Community College.
The expo — which has been going on for more than a decade — is designed to close the gap between what employment opportunities students think are available in the Tennessee Valley versus what is actually available, said Grant Thompson, communications director for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
“We want to make sure upcoming high school graduates know there are good jobs available and what they have to do to get them,” he said.
Mazda Toyota is slated to open in 2021, and 3,600 of the estimated 4,000 jobs the company is trying to fill do not require a college degree, Russo said. But they will require some specialized training, and that’s why the company brought one of its virtual training tools to the expo Tuesday.
Russo said the training apparatus has a robot made in Japan that’s used in the paint shop.
“We can’t send everyone to Japan for training so we have developed that cutting-edge virtual training tool,” he said about the virtual reality headset students wore while holding hand-held controllers.
Russo said students at the Workforce Expo were trying to make a minor repair to the robot.
“It’s like you’re in this room and a tool box is there,” McBride said. “I had to get the tools to tighten a bolt. It was really cool.”
Campbell and Luker faced other challenges. Luker successfully repaired a broken valve, but Campbell didn’t have any luck replacing a failed fuse.
“I’m glad I got to do this because I plan to seek employment with the plant,” Campbell said.
Russo said there are two employment paths at Mazda Toyota. One of them is production, which offers jobs in sectors such as assembly, painting, welding and stamping.
“These jobs do not require college degrees,” he said.
Russo said the skilled path — which involves areas such as equipment and industrial maintenance — requires college degrees.
More than 1,000 students from Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties attended the Career and Workforce Expo and some were greeted with “we’re hiring” signs.
Valerie Curtis was recruiting employees for Contractor Services and Fabrication in Decatur. She said there is a big demand for welders, pipefitters, millwrights, concrete finishers and heavy-equipment operators.
Curtis said a lot of transient workers, some from as far away as Texas, have applied for jobs, but she’s looking for workers who want to live in north Alabama.
“We need people who are willing to listen and are committed to the training programs,” she said, adding that good jobs with benefits are available in the Decatur area.
Employers with information on careers from welding to nursing to industrial maintenance packed Carlton Kelley Gymnasium as students collected information about available jobs in the Tennessee Valley and what is required to get them.
Most vendors at the expo said they have good job opportunities that do and don’t require college degrees.
Bonita Jones of Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. said the electric company has degree-required positions such as engineers and accountants, but the company can provide specialized training for employees who work on line crews.
“We’re sharing with students some of the things they need to do in schools,” Jones said. “We’re also trying to open their eyes, so when they are driving around they see all the job opportunities in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.