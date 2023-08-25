NEW YORK — Wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce.
In email to employees shared in a regulatory filing, CEO Michael Sievert said the layoffs would come over the next five weeks and impact T-Mobile workers across the country — particularly those working in corporate and back-office roles, as well as some technology positions. Retail and customer service teams will not be part of the cuts.
T-Mobile estimated it will book a pre-tax charge of about $450 million in the third quarter related to the job cuts. Laid-off employees will receive severance payments based on tenure, 60 days minimum of transition leave, career transition services and other benefits, Thursday's announcement said.
The layoffs at T-Mobile follow mass job cuts in the past year at a handful of companies — including Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. Beyond the tech sector, layoffs have also hit Disney park employees, newspapers and some higher education jobs.
Sievert said the T-Mobile jobs impacted by the upcoming layoffs "are primarily duplicative to other roles" or may not fit with current changes and priorities at the company. He also pointed to rising costs of attracting and retaining customers.
The current restructuring is aimed at getting T-Mobile "efficiently focused on a finite set of winning strategies," Sievert added — later noting that the company needs "to move at the speed of technology," by using artificial intelligence and other tools to meet customer needs and stay competitive.
