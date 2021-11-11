FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery September crash near Miami accelerated to 90 mph in the seconds before he lost control and smashed into trees, federal investigators said Wednesday — a conclusion disputed by the attorney representing the driver's family.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that the 20-year-old driver accelerated his 2021 Model 3 sedan as he crossed a Coral Gables intersection to beat a yellow light on a residential street, his speed tripling the 30 mph limit.
The driver lost control as he cleared the intersection and veered left onto the median, where the Tesla glanced off one large tree before before smashing its passenger's side door into a second, the NTSB said. He never hit the brake, the report said, citing five seconds of data recovered from the car's severely damaged event recorder.
The Sept. 13 crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames, killing the driver and his 19-year-old female passenger.
Aaron Davis, the attorney representing the driver's family, said a video taken from behind the Tesla does not appear to show it accelerating at an excessive speed. He said the video shows the car bottoming out, turning in a manner that can't be attributed to the driver and losing a tire before striking the trees and exploding. He declined to release the video, but said it has been shared with the NTSB.
He said even if the driver was going 90 mph, the car should not have lost control or erupted in a fireball like it did, putting the blame for the deaths on Tesla, which advertises its cars' acceleration. He expects a lawsuit will be filed.
"You cannot market a car for its speed and its coolness and then blame the driver for doing the thing you are marketing," Davis said.
Police have not released the victims' names and Davis declined, but said both were local college students. He said the driver "did not have a significant history" of speeding or traffic violations and that the Tesla was his "dream car."
Tesla did not respond to an email request Wednesday seeking comment.
The company recalled nearly 2,800 Model 3s last month, including some from the 2021 model year, because of problems with the cars' suspension that could lead to the driver losing control and crashing. The NTSB report does not say if the crash vehicle was covered by the recall.
