The location of Apple’s red “end” button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app. [AP PHOTO/RICHARD DREW, FILE]

NEW YORK (AP) — Hanging up that phone call? The location of Apple's red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb's muscle memory.

