Prime Hydration Drink

A Prime energy drink, foreground, has as much caffeine as about half a dozen Coke cans. The company's sports drink, PRIME Hydration, contains no caffeine at all. [CARLOS OSORIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Carlos Osorio

NEW YORK (AP) — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.

