A developer hopes to start work in March to renovate a century-old building on Bank Street into upscale apartments after being approved for the largest portion of more than $2 million in historic tax credits obtained for Decatur projects by a new city official.
Caroline Swope, Decatur's historic program coordinator, told City Council last week that Nashville developer and entrepreneur Darren Metz's Tower Building project had been approved for $2 million in federal and state historic tax credits to offset some of what is a $5 million project.
“They’re in the design phase right now,” Swope said.
Metz said Friday that the timetable for his project will have construction starting in March, with move-in around April 2022. He also had considered an unsolicited offer for a hotel/restaurant project in the vacant building at the corner of Bank and Vine streets.
“We are moving forward with the apartment building, and are trying to choose between Tower Apartments or Bank and Vine Apartments or maybe The Tower at Bank and Vine for the name,” said Metz, who owns the real estate development and private equity investment firm Luxeterra LLC. “No matter the name, it will be the coolest place in Decatur to live."
“There are 22 apartments planned, a mix of studio, one bedroom and two bedroom,” Metz said. The building has six floors.
Metz said Lee Builders was selected as the general contractor.
“They are currently conducting structural steel studies which are necessary to establish the final construction budget,” Metz said.
Coordinator's role
Swope, who is completing her first full year in the Decatur job, told the council that Metz's project was one of five she successfully helped obtain grants. She also helped acquire a $12,000 grant for updating Bank Street and Old Decatur’s National Register district; a roughly $2,000 grant to train the city’s Historic Commission members; $9,000 for a publication on the city’s historic architecture for fourth grade students as part of the city’s 200th birthday celebration; and $17,500 for painting and update work on the Old State Bank Building.
Swope said in her annual report that Decatur is the only Alabama city with a historic program coordinator.
She said residents in many of the other cities had to pay a private company to know what qualifies and how to apply for federal and state historic tax credits.
“Five areas of the city are eligible for historic tax credits,” Swope said.
The tax credits can total 45%. “The feds pay 20 cents on one dollar, and the state pays 25 cents on one dollar in historic tax credits," she said.”
The credits make it easier for developers or homeowners to afford renovations and thus save the buildings “that we don’t want to lose,” she said.
Architect John Godwin, a longtime member of the city’s Historic Preservation Committee, said Decatur didn’t get any of the historic tax credits before Swope was hired full time by the city in 2019. She had previously done part-time work for the commission.
She assisted in applying for a grant for the Princess Theatre Center for Performing Arts, Carnegie Visual Arts Center and Decatur City Cemetery. She said they’ve been notified that they will receive the grant, but she doesn’t know how much it is.
David Breland, city Historic Resources coordinator and longtime member of the Historic Preservation Commission, said he sees Swope's position as essential to the city, especially with it beginning to grow again. He said the commission used to have one person a month seek project approval, and now 20 people a month are coming before the commission.
“We are seeing enormous activity in our historic homes and downtown areas,” Breland said. “So this is an enormous job that requires a full-time person overseeing it.”
Swope said they streamlined the approval process so her department can approve some projects. The commission then only has to look at cases that are unusual or over which there’s a debate.
“We as a staff can approve 80% of the projects,” Swope said.
Future districts
The city has two historic overlay areas, Old Decatur and Albany. Homeowners have to submit to the commission for approval for any work done to the exterior of these overlay district homes.
Breland said Decatur has other areas, like East Old Town, West Old Town, a portion of Albany and Austinville, that he would like to see become historic overlay districts. He said this will be one of Swope’s future challenges because becoming an overlay district is a difficult and long process that requires a lot of research and education of the homeowners.
Breland was involved when Old Decatur and Albany became overlay districts 40 years ago. A historic overlay raises home values and promotes preservation of historic homes, but it also makes them more expensive and harder to afford for some.
“The council required us to have all of residents’ support,” Breland said. “Being a homeowner in an overlay requires them to give up some freedom to have the (Historic Commission) oversight to preserve the exterior look of their homes. But people are willing because they wanted these old homes protected.”
Another issue facing Swope is adding downtown Decatur to state and federal historic registries because these commercial properties aren’t part of the overlays.
“Downtown has come back and we’ve lost a lot of buildings, either because of fire or weather,” Breland said.
Tower Building plans
Metz said he plans a restaurant on the first floor of the Tower Building, and will "have some unique financial incentives to attract a restaurant that will fit with the urban vibe we are creating. One of the biggest challenges to opening any new restaurant is the tenant buildout expense, which is borne by the restaurant itself.”
Metz said that in the case of the Tower Building, much of the tenant buildout will be eligible for the 45% tax credits for historic rehabilitation.
“Basically anything that qualifies as real property in building a restaurant such as flooring, wall coverings, built-in seating, etc., can receive a 45% discount, which we will pass through to the tenant,” he said.
Metz said his brother Johnny Metz is handling the marketing of the restaurant space.
“We are not accepting apartment applications yet and have not announced rental pricing for the apartments,” Darren Metz said. “We expect to start accepting apartment reservations by this time next year. We have had tremendous interest in the apartments and expect it to be fully leased by opening day.”
Rick Paler, the executive director of Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said that having a residential component in the city center is “the one thing we’ve been pushing for and hoping for.”
A concentration of housing could help drive “full economic development” downtown to include retail shops and restaurants and also services, like a pharmacy, Paler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.