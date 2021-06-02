Mazda Toyota Manufacturing today unveiled the first of two new vehicles that will be produced at its $2.3 billion automotive facility in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County — the Corolla Cross.
Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration for Mazda Toyota, described it as a crossover vehicle or an entry-level SUV. It will be built at the plant, starting later this year in the plant's Apollo production line.
The second vehicle will be announced later.
The facility is expected to have up to 4,000 employees and have the capacity to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles a year.
The company had announced that production would start in the spring, but it was delayed due to construction delays of the paint shop which existed before the COVID-19 pandemic and then the impact of COVID-19 including travel and business restrictions that affected training, equipment machinery.
Brazeal said employment at the plant is “right at 2,000.”
Amazon has announced it will begin operations this fall at a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center nearby, with plans to hire 500 employees.
Toyota said the 2022 Corolla Cross will be available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. It will have a 169-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine.
