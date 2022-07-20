Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter's lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the "cloud of uncertainty" over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
- By Matt O'Brien AP Technology Reporter
