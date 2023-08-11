Twitter-X-CEO

Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, April 18 in Miami Beach, Fla. The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she's spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform. [AP PHOTO/REBECCA BLACKWELL, FILE]

 Rebecca Blackwell

NEW YORK — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she's spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back and advertising on the social media platform that's been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.