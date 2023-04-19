Legal Marijuana-Surviving the Market

Joy Panyanouvong of Doc & Yeti Urban Farms, a licensed cannabis producer, trims marijuana plants in Tumwater, Wash., on March 15. Along the West Coast, which has dominated U.S. marijuana production from long before legalization, producers are struggling to make profits. [EUGENE JOHNSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eugene Johnson

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — The email went out to legal cannabis growers around Washington state. Another of their colleagues had gone under.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.