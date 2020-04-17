The number of initial unemployment claims filed in Alabama last week decreased from the previous week's record total but continued a surge that dwarfs 2019 statistics.
The Alabama Department of Labor’s official count shows that 77,515 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week ending Saturday, down from the 106,739 filed the previous week.
Area counties also marked declines in the number of claims filed last week.
Still, the number of new claims filed statewide in the past five weeks reached 279,431, more than double the total number of claims for all of 2019: 130,586.
Of the initial claims filed either online or by telephone statewide last week, 71,374 of the 77,515 are COVID-19 related, according to the state Department of Labor's data released Thursday.
The number of local claims filed last week was 1,829 in Morgan County; 1,082 in Limestone County; and 339 in Lawrence County, the official count shows.
Ahmad Ijaz, the executive director and director of economic forecasting in the University of Alabama's Center for Business and Economic Research, said it’s too early to tell if the number of claims might be tapering off.
“The economy is still feeling the fallout from the virus,” he said, “and several businesses are still experiencing a decline in demand and are not sure if they should lay off the workers or keep them on payrolls.
“I think it all depends on both consumer and business spending during the coming months.”
The key question, he said, is a medical one.
“If the virus is contained fairly quickly, we may see the economy start reviving by the third or perhaps by the fourth quarter of this year,” Ijaz said.
The majority of new claims filed in Alabama last week were from employees in the unclassified category, in which the industry wasn’t available, 26,532; followed by manufacturing, 11,608; accommodation and food services, 7,796; retail trade, 7,149; health care and social assistance, 6,840; and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, 6,003.
Jefferson County led the state with 10,709 claims, followed by Mobile County with 7,019, Madison County with 5,501, Montgomery County with 4,407, and Baldwin County with 3,750.
State Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington also announced Thursday that the agency has launched an online tool so people who have filed claims can check their claim status. The tool, which can be accessed at www.labor.alabama.gov, provides information on when they will get paid and what they’ve already been paid. There’s also a link that allows them to reset their PIN without assistance from labor department staff.
“We hope that this tool will help people find the information they need without them having to spend hours trying to contact us,” Washington said in a release. He urged filers to be patient “as we are dealing with record numbers of unemployment compensation claims.”
The individual’s login information (SSN and pin) are needed to access the tool.
The state is expected to announce the unemployment rate for March on Friday.
