New unemployment claims grew dramatically last week in Morgan County and surrounding counties, according to data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
In Morgan County, the number of initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending Saturday was 2,428, compared to 231 for the week ending March 21 and 35 for the previous week, state Labor Department figures show. The number of new unemployment claims filed the past two weeks is almost twice the 1,407 unemployed workers the county had in February.
In Limestone County, the number of new claims filed last week was 1,191, compared to 112 for the week ending March 21 and 26 the previous week. Limestone had 1,059 unemployed workers in February.
Data for Lawrence County shows 422 initial claims filed last week, 30 for the week ending March 21 and nine for the previous week, according to the Labor Department. Lawrence had 418 unemployed workers in February.
Statewide, official Alabama labor statistics Thursday showed 80,984 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending Saturday, more than seven times the number the previous week. More than 6.6 million Americans applied for jobless benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier.
According to the Department of Labor, the majority of those new Alabama claims last week, 74,844 — filed either online or by telephone — are COVID-19 related.
In comparison, the total number of new claims for all of 2019 was 130,586.
All industries experienced increases last week, the Alabama Department of Labor said. The majority of claims filed were from employees in the accommodation and food services industry (14,752), followed by unclassified (17,860), health care and social assistance (6,254), remediation services (5,486), retail trade (4,996) and manufacturing (11,032).
The Labor Department said Thursday that 10,892 initial claims were filed during the week that ended on March 21, according to an official count, and 1,819 claims were filed the previous week.
Other counties’ claims last week were Jefferson, 13,603; Mobile, 7,068; Madison, 6,370; Tuscaloosa, 5,458; Montgomery, 3,968; and Baldwin, 4,683.
Starting March 23, Alabama workers who aren’t able to work due to COVID-19 are eligible to file for unemployment benefits if they are:
• Quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency,
• Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns,
• Diagnosed with COVID-19,
• Caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.