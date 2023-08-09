Revenue fell at UPS in the second quarter and it lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion as package volumes declined and the delivery company came to a tentative labor contract late last month with its 340,000 unionized workers.
Package volume has been in decline for all shippers and fell significantly for UPS during the quarter, partially due to contentious labor negotiations.
Domestic revenue slid 6.9% during the quarter, as average daily package volume fell 9.9%. The company offset that decline somewhat, however, booking a 3.3% increase in revenue per piece.
CEO Carol Tome said during the company's conference call that union negotiations impacted its package volume the deeper into talks, and the quarter, that they got.
"We expected negotiations with the Teamsters to be late and loud and they were," Tome said. "As the noise level increased throughout the second quarter, we experienced more volume diversion than we anticipated."
UPS reached a tentative deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, potentially averting a strike that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.
Under the agreement, which still needs to be approved by union members, full- and part-time union workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more by the end of the five-year contract. The deal includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers — whom the union says are the most at risk of exploitation — from $16.20 per hour to $21 per hour. The average pay for part-timers had been $20.
Voting on the new contract began last week and concludes on Aug. 22.
United Parcel Service Inc. earned $2.08 billion, or $2.42 per share, for the three months ended June 30.
