A staff member walks past Fender guitars on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. [AP PHOTO/EUGENE HOSHIKO]

TOKYO — Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world's biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its "first flagship store" in its 77-year history.

