LOS ANGELES — Would-be homeowners are increasingly opting to pay sellers more than their asking price in hopes of edging out rival buyers as heightened competition for few homes on the market fuels bidding wars.
About 52% of U.S. homes sold in January fetched more than their list price, up from 40.2% a year earlier, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage.
It was the greatest share of homes sold above asking price ever recorded by Redfin, in data going back to February 2012.
The trend is apparent in some of the nation's most expensive housing markets. Some 63.2% of homes sold in Los Angeles in January went for more than advertised. In Seattle that jumped to 65.9%.
These bidding wars are pushing home prices higher. The median home price jumped 15.4% in January from a year earlier to $350,300, according to the National Association of Realtors.
"The housing market was in a frenzy in the beginning of 2022, with buyers competing for a limited supply of homes and sellers reaping the rewards of bid-up prices," said Taylor Marr, Redfin's deputy chief economist.
Homebuyers face a difficult task navigating the housing market, with the number of homes for sale at record lows, prices rising sharply and average mortgage rates running higher than they were a year ago, and expected to climb further this year.
The dynamic has made it more likely that a home for sale will receive multiple offers. In January, 70% of offers put in by Redfin agents on behalf of clients were on homes that received bids from multiple would-be buyers, the brokerage said.
And increasingly, many buyers are going well above a home's listing price to beat the competition.
Some 5,897 homes in 50 of the biggest U.S. metropolitan areas by population have sold this year for at least $100,000 above their listed price, more than double a year ago, according to a report by Redfin this week. In its analysis, the firm looked at sales data from Jan. 1 through Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.