NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the most recent digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.
Vice said Monday that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for $225 million in credit. Other parties will be able to submit bids as well.
The company expects the sale to conclude in the next two to three months. During the process, Vice's media brands will continue to produce content and the company will keep paying its employees and vendors, according to a Monday press release.
In a prepared statement, Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said the "accelerated court-supervised sale process" will strengthen the company and position it for long-term growth, "thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes VICE such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms."
Vice assets and liabilities worth between $500 million and $1 billion, according to Monday's filing.
The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship "Vice News Tonight" program amid a wave of layoffs expected to impact more than 100 of the company's 1,500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand.
There has been a wider surge of media layoffs and closures, including job cuts at Gannett, NPR, the Washington Post and other organizations. In April, BuzzFeed Inc. announced that its Pulitzer Prize winning digital media outlet BuzzFeed News was being shut down as part of a cost-cutting drive by its corporate parent.
Digital advertising has plummeted this year, cutting into the profitability of major tech companies from Google to Facebook.
"One of the things that I think really hurt Vice, and in turn Buzfeed as well, is social media networks like Facebook changing their algorithms," Jason Mollica, professor at American University's School of Communication, said — noting that social media was once a space that Vice thrived. "When you're not pulling in the numbers that you would expect advertising-wise, you're losing money."
Beyond advertising and the shifting digital landscape, Mollica also pointed to the changing habits of news consumers consumers today — and challenges that media companies across the industry face as they try to reach audiences.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.