Wendy's Inc. will begin testing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot next month that will talk to customers and take drive-thru orders. [JIM LAMBERT/DREAMSTIME/TNS]

 Jim Lambert

Wendy’s Co. will begin testing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot next month that will talk to customers and take drive-thru orders, becoming the latest fast-food chain to employ the technology.

