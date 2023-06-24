On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Afford-Long-Care

As many as 8 in 10 older Americans couldn’t afford more than four years in an assisted living facility or two years in a nursing home, according to a recent analysis. This is particularly hard for people in the monetary middle; they don’t have enough to cover the costs of long-term care, but they have too many assets to qualify for government assistance. [ELIAS FUNEZ/THE UNION VIA AP]

As many as 8 in 10 older Americans couldn't afford more than four years in an assisted living facility or two years in a nursing home, according to a 2023 analysis by the National Council on Aging and the LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston.

