Israel Emirates Toursim Gulf

A view from June of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam, in Jerusalem's Old City. Diplomatic ties established with the United Arab Emirates in 2020 haven't brought a surge of Arab tourists to Israel. [MAHMOUD ILLEAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mahmoud Illean

JERUSALEM — When Israel struck an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to open diplomatic ties in 2020, it brought an electrifying sense of achievement to a country long ostracized in the Middle East.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.