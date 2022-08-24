Twitter-Whistleblower

A former head of security at Twitter has filed whistleblower complaints with U.S. officials Tuesday, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defenses and its problems with fake accounts. [AP PHOTO/GREGORY BULL, FILE]

 Gregory Bull

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials.

