SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday released two reports arguing that removing dams on the lower Snake River may be needed to restore salmon runs to sustainable levels in the Pacific Northwest, and that replacing the energy created by the dams is possible but will cost $11 billion to $19 billion.
The reports were released by the White House Council on Environmental Quality.
"Business as usual will not restore salmon," said Brenda Mallory, chair of the council. "The Columbia River system is the lifeblood of the Pacific Northwest."
If the four Snake River dams were ultimately removed, it would be largest such project in U.S. history. In 2012 the Elwha Dam on Washington state's Olympic Peninsula was removed to restore habitat. At the time, the National Park Service said the elimination of the Elwha Dam was the largest such project in U.S. history.
Many salmon runs continue to decline, which environmentalists blame on dams, Mallory said, and her office is leading multi-agency efforts to restore "abundant runs of salmon to the Columbia River Basin."
Mallory cautioned that the Biden administration is not endorsing any single long-term solution, including breaching the dams.
A draft report by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found changes are needed to restore salmon, ranging from removal of one to four dams on the lower Snake River to reintroduction of salmon to areas entirely blocked by dams. A second report studied how power supplies could be replaced if dams are breached.
"These two reports add to the picture — that we are working alongside regional leaders to develop — of what it will take over the decades ahead to restore salmon populations, honor our commitments to Tribal Nations, deliver clean power and meet the many needs of stakeholders across the region," Mallory said.
More than a dozen runs of salmon and steelhead are at risk of extinction in the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Billions of dollars have been spent on salmon and steelhead recovery, but the fish continue to decline, speakers said, and it is time to try a different approach. Dam breaching is opposed by grain shippers, irrigators, power producers and other river users. Dam supporters blame declining salmon runs on other factors, such as changing ocean conditions.
"We need to go to larger-scale actions," NOAA scientist Chris Jordan said in a briefing on the report Monday.
"We are at a crucial moment for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River Basin when we're seeing the impacts of climate change on top of other stressors," said Janet Coit, an administrator for NOAA Fisheries.
Six Republican members of Congress from the Northwest blasted the reports as biased.
"They are cherry picking points to justify breaching the Lower Snake River Dams, which will permanently and negatively impact our way of life in the Pacific Northwest," said a statement from U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, all from Washington, Cliff Bentz of Oregon, Russ Fulcher of Idaho and Matt Rosendale of Montana.
