"Help wanted” and “now hiring” signs have become a staple at restaurants, gas stations and stores throughout the Decatur area, but no single factor appears responsible for what business owners label a worker shortage.
A recovering job market, virtual education of children, health issues and the federal unemployment supplement all are contributing to the tight labor supply, according to business owners and experts.
Tara Hutchison, Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman, said the department is hearing reports from employers across the state that workers have become difficult to find.
“We cannot say that it is directly related to any increased unemployment payments or stimulus packages,” she said. “Alabama has experienced significant cases of COVID-19, which could have an impact (on worker availability), along with the fact that schools statewide could be impacted by the virus and have gone virtual, thereby forcing some parents to stay home.
"We do continue to see improvements in our unemployment rate, which is encouraging news.”
According to the state Department of Labor’s preliminary data, the Decatur metropolitan area had 1,053 more people employed in January (71,848) than in January 2020 (70,795). The data also showed 155 more people unemployed in January (2,175) vs. January 2020 (2,020) as the labor force grew.
Many of the jobs prompting "help wanted" signs are lower-paying, and officials say those are always hardest to fill.
“It is far more likely that employers who are having trouble finding workers are offering wages that aren’t enough for workers to get by, they’re offering wages that are below comparable industry employers, or their work conditions aren’t compatible with workers’ basic needs in other ways, like offering insurance or a consistent schedule to allow child care, school, or work at a primary job,” said Dev Wakeley. He's a political analyst for Alabama Arise, a group that advocates for state policies that improve the lives of low-income people.
He said much like with the 2008 recession, the pandemic has “especially harmed people who had little or no economic cushion to begin with."
But it’s more than low-paying jobs going unfilled. A glance at TNValleyJobs.com shows area companies are looking for engineers, production workers, maintenance managers, telecommunication technicians, commercial truck drivers, real estate agents and orthodontists.
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the county’s economic recovery from the pandemic is strong with unemployment rates low.
“This, coupled with Mazda Toyota and their suppliers ramping up employment leads to more job openings,” he said. “In addition, many families are carrying an increased burden for child care caused by virtual school and other pandemic related constraints that limit their abilities to leave home for work. This issue has also left positions open at various facilities.”
Mazada-Toyota Manufacturing USA in Limestone County continues to hire and expects to begin production of vehicles before the end of the year.
Although local unemployment rates inched up in January, which is typical for after the holidays, they remain low. Jobless percentages for January, the latest data available, were 2.9% for Morgan County, 2.5% for Limestone and 3.1% for Lawrence. December’s revised percentages were 2.6% in Morgan, 2.3% in Limestone and 2.8% in Lawrence.
In January 2020, Morgan and Limestone annual averages were 2.7% and Lawrence was at 3.2%.
Alabama’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in January, its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are hopeful that as COVID cases continue to decrease and vaccination efforts improve, we will see more Alabamans returning to work,” Hutchison said.
Local businesses affected
Among the many businesses along Sixth Avenue in Decatur looking for workers, three restaurant officials said the number of job applicants is lower than normal.
Tammy Terry, a manager at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, said the restaurant’s number of employees fell from a pre-COVID level close to 50 to a low of about 35, and it hasn’t fully rebounded.
“Yes, it’s hard to find help,” she said. “We’re glad with the people we have. … But this new generation’s work ethic is different than in the past. It’s just hard to keep anybody now. It’s not just us. It’s everywhere. Some people just don’t want to work. It might be hard to fill jobs this summer.”
She said her restaurant is now allowed to have 50% capacity and some large table groups.
“Since early February, our business is up about 10%, especially on the weekends,” she said.
She said starting pay is about $9 per hour and the restaurant has part-time and full-time positions available. “Having a great attitude goes a long way on this job,” she said.
Megan Westfall, manager at Little Caesars Pizza on Sixth Avenue, said the “now hiring” sign on the front door draws some potential employees, but not enough.
“We’re barely staffed up,” she said. “Right now, we might not need anybody, but we don’t have any extra or emergency workers. It’s hard to get people to work when the government is paying them to stay at home.”
Federal supplement
The federal unemployment supplement to state unemployment payments is $300 weekly and was recently extended through Sept. 6.
Westfall said new employees will start as counter workers or cooks, “whatever they’re best suited for, and we cross-train everyone.”
“We have a lot of high school students start to work with us and now we need anybody looking for a job, full-time or part-time,” she said. “There are management opportunities. We’re a cohesive team.”
She said sales “skyrocketed” when the pandemic hit and haven’t slowed down.
Mark Whitt, owner of three Whitt’s Barbecue restaurants, said he closed his Spring Avenue Southwest location for 3½ months during last spring and summer because of the lack of steady employees. He said the government temporarily paying an additional $600 a week to the unemployed through last July because of the negative impact caused by the pandemic made it nearly impossible for him to keep hired help. He said the current $300 a week supplement for the unemployed “remains an issue.”
“People are tired of staying at home, and life is semi getting back to normal,” he said. “Right now, we’ve got everything covered, but we are always needing counter help.”
Decatur Smoke and Vape Shop owner A.L. Baker said he needs cashiers and sales associates. “The staff I have has been working longer hours and overtime,” he said. “After a couple of weeks, everybody is tired and needs time off. ... Despite my help wanted sign, it's rare when I have somebody come in the store looking for a job.”
He said cigarette and vape sales did not slow when the pandemic arrived last spring.
Wakeley said Arise supports the federal supplement because it helps combat homelessness and despair of the unemployed.
“The $300 federal supplement is a way to reduce the damage that unemployment does to a worker,” he said. “Extending that benefit through September will help keep thousands of Alabamians out of poverty. It will help keep people in their homes. It will prevent people from losing the vehicles they need to search for work or care for their family members.
"Alabamians want to work. The $300 federal UI supplement recognizes that the way to get people back to work is to reduce barriers to their participation in the economy, not to raise the specter of homelessness or losing transportation to make them more desperate and less resilient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.