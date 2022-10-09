NerdWallet Millennial Money Delayed Home Purchase

Elevated home prices, rising interest rates and steep competition are interrupting millennials’ plans to get that quintessential piece of the American dream — their first home, or an upgrade from a small starter home.  [AP PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH]

Millennials are in peak nesting mode. We want the outdoor space many apartments lack, or the room to grow that a starter house doesn't offer. There's just a not-so-small problem.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.