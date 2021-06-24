Angelina Jolie visits
Burkina Faso as U.N.
Special Envoy
GOUDOUBO, Burkina Faso — Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world isn’t doing enough to help.
“The humanitarian crisis in the Sahel seems to me to be totally neglected. It is treated as being of little geopolitical importance," Jolie told the Associated Press. “There’s a bias in the way we think about which countries and which people matter.”
While Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that’s killed thousands and displaced more than one million people, it is also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority Malian.
As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie marked World Refugee Day on Sunday in Burkina Faso’s Goudoubo refugee camp in the Sahel, where she finished a two-day visit. She spoke with the camp’s Malian refugees and internally displaced people in the nation’s hard-hit Center-North and Sahel regions.
SAG Awards will
return in 2022
with 2-hour show
LOS ANGELES — The Screen Actors Guild Awards are returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition, which will air the last weekend in February.
The SAG Awards adopted a one-hour, completely virtual format for this year's show, which saw “Trial of the Chicago 7” crowned the top film ensemble and television acting honors going to the casts of “The Crown” for drama and “Schitt's Creek” for comedy.
The show's Feb. 27 airdate originally belonged to the Oscars, which has pushed its 2022 ceremony back to March 27. The show, which honors the best performances in television and film, will air on TNT and TBS.
The SAG Awards are often a reliable Oscar harbinger, though this year “Nomadland” took home the best picture Academy Award. All SAG Awards film winners this year were actors of color, but that feat was not repeated at the Oscars.
— The Associated Press
