Songs by Wu-Tang,
Alicia Keys added to
Recording Registry
NASHVILLE — Critically acclaimed debut albums by Wu-Tang Clan and Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin's Latin pop megahit “Livin' La Vida Loca,” and Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody” are among the recordings being inducted this year into the National Recording Registry.
The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the 25 songs, albums, historical recordings and even a podcast that will be preserved as important contributions to American culture and history.
Keys' “Songs In A Minor," released in 2001, introduced the young New York musician to the world with her unique fusion of jazz, R&B and hip hop and earned her five Grammy awards. With songs like “Fallin'” the album has been certified as seven-times multiplatinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The Staten Island collective Wu-Tang Clan, including RZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man and more, released their highly influential debut “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” in 1993, which combined East Coast hardcore rap centered around kung fu film storylines and samples.
Other albums that were included were Linda Ronstadt's “Canciones de Mi Padre,” a musical tribute to her Mexican-American roots, Bonnie Raitt's Grammy-winning “Nick of Time,” A Tribe Called Quest's “The Low End Theory," and the Cuban musical ensemble's self-titled debut “Buena Vista Social Club," which also inspired a film by the same name.
--
Yankees get a
new star — chef in
Marcus Samuelsson
NEW YORK — The Yankees are getting a new star — chef.
Marcus Samuelsson is expanding to Yankee Stadium this season, opening a Streetbird food stand behind section 112 in the right-field area of the lower deck, partnering with the team and Legends Hospitality.
Offerings include a hot bird sandwich, chicken and waffles and cornbread.
“I feel like it’s such a privilege to be part of the most famous team and the most famous stadium in the world,” he said Tuesday.
Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson was hired at 23 as executive chef of New York's Aquavit and gained fame from a three-star review by The New York Times' Ruth Reichl in September 1995. He left in 2010 after reducing his role for several years, and opened Red Rooster in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood later that year.
Samuelsson has expanded to more than a dozen restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Las Vegas, the Bahamas, Canada and Scandinavia.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.