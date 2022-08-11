Kenan Thompson of
'SNL' to host Sept. 12
Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month's Emmy Awards.
“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement Tuesday.
Thompson has been with NBC's late-night sketch show since 2003 and returns for his 20th season this fall. His work on “SNL” has earned him a trio of Emmy supporting acting nominations, and he won a trophy in 2018 as lyrics co-writer of the song “Come Back, Barack,” which was featured on the show.
He earned a lead acting nomination last year for his sitcom “Kenan," which NBC canceled in May after two seasons.
Thompson was an original cast member of Nickelodeon's children's sketch comedy series “All That” and starred with Kel Mitchell on the spinoff “Kenan and Kel." His film credits include “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Barbershop 2: Back in Business.”
The Sept. 12 Emmy ceremony will air live on NBC and be carried on its streaming sibling Peacock. Top nominees include the dramas “Succession” and “Squid Game” and comedies “Ted Lasso," “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”
--
Ezra Miller charged
with felony burglary
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”
In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
The police report said Miller was located shortly before midnight Sunday and was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26.
The felony charge adds to Miller's mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behavior. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident was for second-degree assault.
The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, also earlier this year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.
— The Associated Press
