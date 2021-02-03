WASHINGTON — The supposed civil war within the Republican Party is over. The neo-Confederates have won.
Just a few weeks ago, congressional GOP leaders set out to reclaim their party from President Donald Trump and his violent supporters. Trump had frequently emboldened white supremacists and domestic terrorists, but never more visibly than when he recruited and incited those who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 — and then did nothing for hours as they rampaged, hunting for lawmakers, in hopes of overturning the election.
From that deadly spree emerged a glimmer of hope that Republicans would, finally, distance themselves from Trump. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (California) said Trump “bears responsibility” for the “attack on Congress by mob rioters” and for failing to “immediately denounce the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) said that the violent attackers were “fed lies” and were “provoked by the president.” He let it be known that he might vote to convict Trump after an impeachment trial.
Yet after feebly trying to quit Trump, they have relapsed. It’s as though Abraham Lincoln had offered the Union’s unconditional surrender after the first shots were fired at Fort Sumter.
Trumpism reigns
Thanks to the cowardice of McCarthy and the perfidy of McConnell, the GOP now comprises two relatively harmonious factions: those who actively sabotage democracy, and those who tacitly condone the sabotage. Trump is gone; Trumpism reigns.
McCarthy recanted his original attempt to hold Trump to account. He never introduced the censure resolution he had said would be “prudent.” Now he says that, while Trump bore “some responsibility,” so did “everybody across this country.” On Thursday, McCarthy made the pilgrimage to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound to kiss the ring of the defeated president.
Worse, McCarthy decided to embrace Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a QAnon adherent and anti-Semite who, CNN uncovered this week, had “liked” social media comments recommending “a bullet to the head” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and proposing that FBI agents should be executed for helping the fictional “deep state.”
McCarthy’s spokesman said the GOP leader would “have a conversation with the congresswoman.” Apparently he did — and McCarthy decided to reward Greene by giving her the seat she desired on the House Education Committee.
Pelosi justifiably called McCarthy’s rewarding of Greene “absolutely appalling” and said she’d seek more security for lawmakers — especially because “the enemy is within the House of Representatives.”
“Enemy” is the right word. Somebody who wants to see you assassinated isn’t merely your opponent.
In the Senate, McConnell has done just as much damage, but with trademark deceit in place of McCarthyite cowardice. After his initial criticism of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, McConnell blocked the impeachment trial from starting in the Senate before Trump left office.
Maybe McConnell was sincere in his initial criticism of Trump, then decided it was in his best interest not to purge Trump and his violent followers from the party. Whatever his motive, the result is the same. The five brave Republican senators who voted to proceed with the trial — Ben Sasse (Neb.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) — and the 10 Republicans in the House, including Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.), are now pariahs.
— Twitter, @Milbank.
