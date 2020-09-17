Two members of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency headed to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, while Sheffield Utilities sent a crew to assist the city of Evergreen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
Assistant EMA Director Jody Hitt and EMA Grants Writer and Special Projects Manager Keith Reaves left the Shoals about 2 p.m.
They are going to assist Baldwin and Mobile County EMA in their emergency operations center, Hitt said.
Sally struck the coast early Wednesday morning around Gulf Shores and Orange Beach with high winds and torrential rainfall.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said Wednesday the North Alabama Mutual Aid group started putting together a team of about five people early Wednesday.
He said those sent can work a shift at the operations center, or go out into the field if needed.
"It just depends on what their needs are when they get there," Smith said. "They may deploy them, or they may answer phones."
Hitt said some EMA officials from east Alabama would be part of the group providing assistance.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said he sent 10 linemen with five trucks to Evergreen in Conecuh County about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Evergreen is about 10 miles north of Pensacola, Florida.
Hargrove said he didn't think he could send any workers because of a planned power outage on Monday at Essity in Barton Riverfront Industrial Park, but that changed after he received a call from Electric Cities of Alabama Executive Director John Hand.
"They got hit hard in the city of Evergeen," Hargrove said. "They're overloaded and we had to do this."
He said the crew will return late Sunday and perform the maintenance work at the Essity substation on Monday. He said they would be able to return to the coast if needed.
Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone said Wednesday he was doing a "headcount" to determine how many firefighters will be available to help out if needed.
Once the storm passes, he said, local officials will assess the damage and seek assistance if necessary.
"We have people from all over the state saying, 'I'm here, what do you want me to do?'" Malone said.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said he is also waiting for a damage assessment before mobilizing support.
"Keep in mind, they'll be getting those assignments lined up in the next few days," Grabryan said. "We don't cut anyone loose from Lauderdale County on the government side until the threat has passed. It's a very systematic process. We work through the state EMA on those deployments.
"We're more than glad to help, but there is a process to help," he said.
