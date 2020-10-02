Ebner dominates in Aranda debut as Baylor tops Kansas 47-14

Trestan Ebner, who scored twice last week against Kansas, and the Baylor Bears, who beat Kansas 47-14, play at West Virginia on Saturday. [ROD AYDELOTTE/WACO TRIBUNE-HERALD]

 Rod Aydelotte

American Athletic Conference

East

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

UCF;1;0;51;28;2;0;100;49

Cincinnati;0;0;0;0;2;0;79;30

South Florida;0;0;0;0;1;1;27;58

East Carolina;0;1;28;51;0;1;28;51

Temple;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

West

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Navy;1;0;27;24;1;1;30;79

Memphis;0;0;0;0;1;0;37;24

SMU;0;0;0;0;3;0;146;66

Tulane;0;1;24;27;2;1;117;75

Houston;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Tulsa;0;0;0;0;0;1;7;16

___

Atlantic Coast Conference

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Boston College;1;0;26;6;2;0;50;27

Clemson;1;0;37;13;2;0;86;13

Miami;2;0;99;44;3;0;130;58

North Carolina;1;0;31;6;1;0;31;6

Notre Dame;1;0;27;13;2;0;79;13

Pittsburgh;2;0;44;30;3;0;99;30

Virginia;1;0;38;20;1;0;38;20

Virginia Tech;1;0;45;24;1;0;45;24

N.C. State;1;1;69;87;1;1;69;87

Georgia Tech;1;1;36;50;1;2;57;99

Syracuse;1;2;53;72;1;2;53;72

Louisville;0;2;54;70;1;2;89;91

Duke;0;3;39;91;0;3;39;91

Florida St.;0;2;23;68;0;2;23;68

Wake Forest;0;2;55;82;0;2;55;82

___

Big 12 Conference

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Baylor;1;0;47;14;1;0;47;14

Oklahoma St.;1;0;27;13;2;0;43;20

Texas;1;0;63;56;2;0;122;59

Iowa St.;1;0;37;34;1;1;51;65

Kansas St.;1;0;38;35;1;1;69;70

Oklahoma;0;1;35;38;1;1;83;38

Texas Tech;0;1;56;63;1;1;91;96

West Virginia;0;1;13;27;1;1;69;37

Kansas;0;1;14;47;0;2;37;85

TCU;0;1;34;37;0;1;34;37

___

Conference USA

East

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Marshall;0;0;0;0;2;0;76;7

Charlotte;0;0;0;0;0;1;20;35

FAU;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

FIU;0;0;0;0;0;1;34;36

Middle Tennessee;0;1;35;37;0;3;49;126

Old Dominion;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

W. Kentucky;0;0;0;0;0;2;45;65

West

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Louisiana Tech;1;0;31;30;2;0;97;68

UTSA;1;0;37;35;3;0;112;93

UTEP;0;0;0;0;3;1;75;92

UAB;0;0;0;0;2;1;101;76

North Texas;0;0;0;0;1;1;92;96

Rice;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Southern Miss.;0;1;30;31;0;3;75;129

___

Southeastern Conference

East

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Florida;1;0;51;35;1;0;51;35

Georgia;1;0;37;10;1;0;37;10

Tennessee;1;0;31;27;1;0;31;27

Kentucky;0;1;13;29;0;1;13;29

Missouri;0;1;19;38;0;1;19;38

South Carolina;0;1;27;31;0;1;27;31

Vanderbilt;0;1;12;17;0;1;12;17

West

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Alabama;1;0;38;19;1;0;38;19

Auburn;1;0;29;13;1;0;29;13

Mississippi St.;1;0;44;34;1;0;44;34

Texas A&M;1;0;17;12;1;0;17;12

Arkansas;0;1;10;37;0;1;10;37

LSU;0;1;34;44;0;1;34;44

Mississippi;0;1;35;51;0;1;35;51

___

Sun Belt Conference

East

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Coastal Carolina;0;0;0;0;2;0;81;44

Appalachian St.;0;0;0;0;2;1;94;58

Georgia Southern;0;1;18;20;1;1;45;46

Troy;0;0;0;0;1;1;54;62

Georgia St.;0;1;31;34;0;1;31;34

West

;Conference;;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Louisiana-Lafayette;2;0;54;49;3;0;85;63

Texas State;1;0;38;17;1;3;131;123

Arkansas St.;0;0;0;0;1;1;59;68

South Alabama;0;0;0;0;1;2;66;90

Louisiana-Monroe;0;1;17;38;0;3;30;106

___

Major independents

;W;L;PF;PA

BYU;2;0;103;10

Liberty;2;0;66;58

Army;2;1;89;31

New Mexico St.;0;0;0;0

UConn;0;0;0;0

UMass;0;0;0;0

