This was one of Auburn's better performances of the season despite the 48-34 loss. The big h…

GRADES

This was one of Auburn's better performances of the season despite the 48-34 loss. The big hole that the Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) dug early proved to be too much to overcome, however.

Still, it was another loss against an conference foe, and the schedule isn't going to lighten up.

Here's a look at the loss:

Offense — B: The offense was undoubtedly the bright spot of the day for the Tigers. T.J. Finley didn't last long under center, and when Robby Ashford came in the unit looked completely different. Also, over 300 rushing yards always helps. See what happens when you give the ball to Tank Bigsby?

Defense — F: On the other hand, the defense was anything but. The unit gave up 578 yards and three 100-yard rushers. It allowed Ole Miss to jump out to a 21-0 lead. And whenever the game would get to one score, the Rebels marched down the field with ease to pull away.

Special teams — C: Anders Carlson made a couple of field goals and didn't miss an extra point. There wasn't much punting going on from either side. Ole Miss' third quarter surprise onside kick worked to perfection.

Coaching — C: Auburn was playing hard all day and didn't fold when faced with a big deficit. The change in quarterback was definitely the right move. But with the bye coming up, it could have been the proper send off for Bryan Harsin.

Overall — C: The offense played the best it has all season, but the defense was the worst. Lane Kiffin emptied his playbook and made it look easy to score. Auburn is looking at three SEC losses already with probably more to come.

— Hayden Flatt