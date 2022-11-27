A month ago, Auburn’s season was given up for dead. But the Tigers took a remarkable turnaround into Saturday’s Iron Bowl with a reclaimed toughness forged against the nation’s tough schedule.
But the task Saturday seemed insurmountable for an unranked Auburn team one win shy of bowl eligibility: take down seventh-ranked Alabama in the hostile confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
And it was just that.
Alabama pulled away 49-27 to dampen — but not spoil — the Tigers revival tour under interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.
A sold-out Bryant-Denny Stadium played a big role in the beatdown, causing penalties and confusion. But the biggest difference was up and down the roster. Alabama was the nation’s consensus preseason No. 1. Auburn was a consensus pick to finish last in the SEC West.
Even with a midseason coaching change, Auburn surpassed that.
Now the focus moves on to a full-time replacement. It will have to be someone who understands the SEC, knows high school football coaches from Coral Gables to Galveston and can scour the transfer portal for available talent like a headhunter for a Fortune 500 company.
National reports have labeled Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze as the two – and only --frontrunners. Both coached like they were headed elsewhere.
Ole Miss lost its final three games as Kiffin kinda, sorta deflected rumors that he might be headed to Auburn.
But Ole Miss’ three straight losses came against SEC rivals.
Under Freeze, Liberty followed an 8-1 start and an upset of Arkansas with losses to Arkansas State, Virginia Tech and (gulp) New Mexico State, souring some Auburn fans on the man who took down Nick Saban teams two consecutive years in his own stint in Oxford.
With Kiffin reportedly staying put, reports have labeled Freeze as the next man up. While writing this – as the Iron Bowl’s second half rages on – I may end up looking like a misguided fool, but I still remain skeptical that Freeze is Auburn’s choice.
He left Ole Miss under a cloud of darkness forged by his own shortcomings with NCAA rules. He’s rehabilitated his image from a wins and losses standpoint, but the character concerns remain legitimate.
There’s a reason no other SEC program has hired him, and it’s not just the initial “no” from Greg Sankey when a few explored bringing him in as an assistant.
He’s a good coach. Solid. He has some big wins. He’s definitely an upgrade over Bryan Harsin, who wasn’t a good fit at Auburn, but he’s not an upgrade on Gus Malzahn, the man Auburn paid an enormous ransom to take his talents to Central Florida.
Bottom line: Auburn can do better. Auburn should do better.
The notion of elevating Williams would be preferable. He’s an Auburn man, filled with heart, character and an empathy for players. He’s what Auburn professes to be about.
But it’s a move fraught with peril. Auburn has lost seven games in consecutive seasons. Quick turnarounds are possible now with the transfer portal. Yet the road to irrelevancy has never been steeper. Tennessee just climbed back from 15 years in exile. Nebraska just landed Matt Rhule in hopes he can end the program’s decades of aimless wandering in the desert of mediocrity.
That’s the conundrum for Auburn. You need a winner. But at what cost?
