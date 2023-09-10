Auburn ventured where few SEC teams have dared go. Into that post-twilight zone known as Pac-12 After Dark.
It’s where strange things happen, as if Auburn’s latest kickoff in history wasn’t odd enough.
East of San Francisco, north of Oakland and south of Napa Valley sits California Memorial Stadium, a vintage venue of immeasurable beauty. It’s where The Play — second only to the Kick Six in college football’s memory book of crazy finishes — took place 41 years ago. And it’s where thousands of orange-clad Auburn fans arrived in support of the Tigers.
As everyone soon discovered, neither rabid fans nor on-field talent make a difference when things go bump in the late Pac-12 night.
Yet somehow, some way, Auburn found a way to win a defensive struggle, beating the California Golden Bears 14-10 in Berkeley.
We don’t know yet how good Cal might be. The Bears were a woeful 4-8 last season but opened 2023 with a 58-point, 669-yard offensive outburst the likes of which they haven’t produced since Aaron Rodgers was a UC-Berkeley college student.
But the Golden Bears were good enough Saturday night to test Hugh Freeze’s latest reconstruction project.
The point was obvious on Auburn’s opening possession, which ended prematurely on a Payton Thorne fumble. For Auburn’s offense, it was a mere sign of struggles to come.
Auburn’s only early glimpse of offensive life came courtesy of a Cal turnover. Recovering a fumble at the Golden Bears 17, Auburn needed just three plays to get into the end zone.
But the gifted field position proved to be fool’s gold. Auburn’s best starting field position the rest of the night was its own 39.
Still, defense travels. And Auburn’s defense proved every bit as stingy under more dire circumstances. The Tigers stopped four straight Cal drives inside the Auburn 30, fortunate that three Golden Bears field-goal attempts missed the mark.
Did we mention the Pac-12 and the strange things that happen late out West?
Auburn had managed just six first downs and 131 yards of offense midway through the fourth quarter when Thorne, facing a third-and-17 after getting sacked on the previous play, hit Rivaldo Fairweather for 28 yards inside Cal territory.
That sparked Auburn’s only real drive, culminating in a 5-yard Thorne-to-Fairweather touchdown pass for the lead. It’s a sudden, but fast summer whirlwind friendship. Thorne, of course, is a Michigan State transfer. Fairweather arrived from Florida International.
Yet in a throwback game played in a 100-year-old stadium, defense would fittingly have the final say.
After Jarquez Hunter fumbled at the Auburn 42 with 4 minutes left, the Tigers came up with a final stop. While linebacker Eugene Asante (12 tackles) was the best player on the field, cornerback D.J. James had the play of the night — intercepting Cal’s Sam Jackson in the end zone with 1:44 remaining.
After Auburn churned out another rare first down, the visiting team could celebrate.
Through two weeks of the season, the Pac-12 has lost just two games — to Auburn on Saturday night and at Mississippi State earlier in the day.
It’s an impressive start to the league’s final season, at least as we’ve known it. Cal is headed to the ACC next year and only two programs remain.
As for Auburn, it’s time to head home with a long plane ride and enjoy an unlikely victory.
