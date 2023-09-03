The secret had been guarded for months, so much so that no rival entity could uncover what Nick Saban and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had in mind.
At least until fourth-ranked Alabama took the field Saturday night. Turns out the secret was what everyone expected.
Jalen Milroe, the most experienced quarterback on the Alabama roster — at least in games played by the Crimson Tide — would get the opening-day nod.
As Alabama turned the clock back to the Joyless Murderball Era, Milroe looked like a good fit. His passing was crisp enough, even on deep throws, and he’s a threat to take it the distance every time he tucks the ball down and runs. Even though it was evident that he’s been coached to avoid doing that.
Until it really matters.
In a 56-7 rout of Middle Tennessee, it only mattered early just once, when a bad snap grazed the turf like a ground ball with bad intentions. Instead of taking a 10-yard loss, Milroe opted instead to outrun everyone to the end zone 21 yards away.
By all accounts, Alabama’s quarterback competition this summer was, well, competitive — so much so that Milroe, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson and true freshman Dylan Lonergan were all bracketed as first team for Middle Tennessee’s visit.
But with 11th-ranked Texas coming to town for a major early intersectional showdown next week, Milroe got the lion’s share of work. As expected.
He led Alabama to a 28-0 halftime lead, then added two quick touchdowns to open the second half. Consider this: he threw for 194 yards before heading to the sideline — the bulk of it coming on his final three completions (touchdown strikes of 47 yards to Isaiah Bond, 48 yards to Jermaine Burton and 29 yards to Amari Niblack).
Milroe also departed as Alabama’s leading rusher, adding 48 yards and two TDs with his legs.
Enter Buchner, whose decision to follow Rees from South Bend to Tuscaloosa in the offseason was considered a sign of a QB apocalypse. Turns out it may have just been an opportunity to add more experience to the depth chart.
Like Milroe, he got his first taste of success on a bad snap, recovering to throw for a first-down early in the fourth quarter. He also got Alabama into the end zone on his second possession, taking a quarterback keeper 9 yards, then joined Milroe as a spectator.
Enter Simpson. Just like his predecessors, he found his way into the end zone with his legs. After getting the Tide to the 1-yard line on a run followed by a quick slant, he sneaked over for the Tide’s final score of the night.
Simpson got one more series to run out the clock.
In all, the three combined for seven touchdowns — four on the ground. Joyless Murderball doesn’t get better than that.
Texas, of course, plays at another level. But after six months of Alabama fans fearing and fretting doomsday, it may be time to cancel the Quarterback Apocalypse warning.
Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
