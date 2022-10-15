Regardless of result, this game was better than anyone imagined. Alabama's 52-49 loss to Ten…

GRADES

Regardless of result, this game was better than anyone imagined. Alabama's 52-49 loss to Tennessee was a shootout that came down to the last possession.

Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) got that final possession, and it ended up being the determining factor.

Here's a look at the Tide's (6-1, 3-1) loss:

Offense — A: Bryce Young has returned in a big way. He didn't miss a beat with 455 passing yards and two touchdowns. The unit gained 569 yards in total. Safe to say the loss wasn't on the offense.

Defense — F: If you didn't know who Jalin Hyatt was, you do now. He had a performance reminiscent of a prime Randy Moss — 207 yards, five touchdowns on just six receptions. Tennessee gained 567 yards and punted once.

Special teams — D: Will Reichard's missed field goal late in the game brings this grade down quite a bit. Aside from that, not much going on from the special teams.

Coaching — C: The offensive playbook opens up a lot more with Bryce Young playing. But the first thing Nick Saban might address is the plethora of penalties. The Tide was flagged a school record 17 times for 130 yards. That's not going to win you many games.

Overall — D: Alabama still controls its own destiny in the West. But I don't think Tennessee's fans, who are currently depositing the goal posts into the Tennessee River, care much about that. Alabama has escaped losses this year, but this time the opponent was too strong.

— Hayden Flatt