That old Jordan-Hare magic was back, supported by a 100,000-kilowatt crowd.
But this version was different. It wasn’t driven by improbable, history-changing plays. It wasn’t powered by a ranked underdog with something to prove.
It was just an old-fashioned, take-‘em-to-the-woodshed Iron Bowl, interrupted by an unexpected comeback, concluded by archrivals trading haymakers after the clock stopped,
Make no mistake: this day belonged to Auburn, the prohibitive underdog, from the start until …
The Drive.
Dominated for 59 minutes, third-ranked Alabama pulled out its own Jordan-Hare Miracle on Saturday night for a 24-22 victory on the Plains, secured when John Metchie III tiptoed into the end zone in the fourth overtime.
It came against an Auburn defense that owned the night right until the final minute of regulation. But worn down by Alabama’s abundance of opportunities, and a 23-play edge in snaps, the Tigers held until they could hold no more.
And Young took advantage, leading the Tide 97 yards in 68 seconds to turn a monumental upset back into a comeback for the ages.
But we would need four hours to get that point thanks to a performance from Auburn no one saw coming.
It started with Auburn’s defense, so dominant in the opening half against Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, yet so absent down the stretch. The Tigers' rush treated Alabama’s pass protectors like rag dolls and closed running lanes like an angry DOT supervisor.
Alabama’s Young came in as a Heisman Trophy co-favorite — and may have finished as the clubhouse leader — but spent most of his night throwing hurriedly or getting rudely acquainted with the turf as Auburn chased the “Honk if you sacked Brodie” record.
Auburn’s offense wasn’t much better. It didn’t have to be. Quarterback T.J. Finley, starting because of Bo Nix’s season-ending injury, finished on a bad limp from a pained ankle. But he threw a touchdown pass to Kobe Hudson for the game’s first score and protected the ball like he had secured a Faberge egg until the fourth quarter.
Playing to protect a winning record, Auburn instead erased the gremlins of 2021.
Alabama, playing to keep its national title hopes alive, looked overmatched. With dropped passes and an epic inability to get anything going for 50 minutes. In fact, it took nearly three full quarters for the Crimson Tide to even get past midfield. But that glimmer of hope ended with a failed field-goal attempt (a decade-old Jordan-Hare voodoo plot device) foiled by a bobbled snap.
Then Auburn made a mistake. The hobbled Finley’s pass sailed, and Josh Jobe claimed it at the Tide 42. On the first play after the change of possessions, Brian Robinson, playing on a bad wheel of his own, ripped off 37 yards and then retreated to the medical tent. Trey Sanders added a couple of good gains, the latter on a hurdle, and Alabama’s scoreless streak ended with a 30-yard Will Reichard field goal.
Auburn answered immediately. Tank Bigsby took a toss sweep and sprinted 22 yards — Auburn’s second-biggest gain of the game to this point to provide a little breathing room.
The drive eventually fizzled. Yet Auburn managed to burn 4 precious minutes off the clock. After another perfect Oscar Chapman punt, Alabama had 4:47 left and 98 yards to go to shake its Jordan-Hare curse.
Alabama would get to near midfield, but no farther, turning the ball over on downs with an even 2 minutes remaining.
Where Auburn’s defense had shriveled before, it dominated the game’s most decisive moment of the first 58 minutes. A reprieve for the Tigers and embattled defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who painted a van Gogh masterpiece of a scheme. A revelation for first-year coach Bryan Harsin, who crafted a game plan that threatened to take a 20-point favorite down.
Except Young wasn’t done.
Alabama had one final shot because Auburn couldn’t run out the clock. Again, thanks to Chapman, the Tide was backed up 3 yards shy of its own goal line with scant time to spare.
Young found Metchie for 22 yards, Ja’Corey Brooks for 23 and Jahleel Billingsley for 14. Then, on third-and-10 from the Auburn 28, he found Brooks again in the corner of the end zone for the game-tying score.
Alabama finished without its two best non-QB skill players — Robinson due to the injury and wideout Jameson Williams to a first-half targeting call while making a special-teams tackle. Williams’ absence, of course, created the hero moment for Brooks.
Those are reasons for the discombobulation, but not excuses. Auburn finished the season without Nix and reliable kicker Anders Carlson, so don’t expect any sympathy notes from the Plains. Those weren’t excuses, but textbook examples of why Auburn shouldn’t even be competitive.
Yet with Finley standing tall when he could barely stand at all, and with the defense doing everything it could, Auburn did its best to end Alabama’s playoff aspirations.
But Young, hurried but unflappable, delivered one of this storied rivalry’s greatest moments.
Auburn deserved to win.
Alabama refused to surrender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.