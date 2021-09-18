On the way to another ho-hum Alabama rout, 11th-ranked Florida seized the momentum and threatened to send a seismic wave through the world of college football.
Down 18 points in the first quarter, the Gators flipped the script. For the next 26 minutes, the Gators dominated with a balanced offense, while limiting the potent Alabama attack to 10 snaps and three consecutive three-and-outs.
And, suddenly, the 21-3 lead had dissipated to a shaky five-point margin.
That’s when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work.
Making the first hostile-crowd start of his college career, the California native led a methodical 75-yard drive When Florida forced a fourth-and-inches, Nick Saban gambled and gave the ball to Brian Robinson who scored in what was the equivalent of an emergency infusion.
The Tide would not avert the upset until the game’s final minute, when an AWOL run game churned out one first down and the MIA defense got one final stop. Thus, the college football world once again rotated on its axis — to the chagrin of fans of 129 programs across the nation.
Yes, top-ranked Alabama won 31-29 overcoming a game Florida effort and a raucous crowd at The Swamp.
But on the third Saturday of September, the superhuman Crimson Tide was exposed as a mere mortal.
Which is what Nick Saban had been hinting at all along.
Alabama hasn’t lost to an SEC East team since 2010, a run of 32 straight victories (including eight against the Gators, the SEC’s pre-eminent program before Saban’s arrival in Tuscaloosa).
The closest call of recent memory was last year’s SEC championship game, with Alabama jumping to an 18-point lead and hanging on for the win en route to a national title.
The SEC’s top rushing team, Florida exploited the Alabama defense with balance. This time, quarterback Emory Jones, unimpressive in two easy wins, was on the mark with his arm and his legs.
Huge plays were limited, but steady gains were the norm as Florida ate clock and consumed real estate after two early turnovers (an interception and downs) helped Alabama build the early lead.
The Crimson Tide defense contributed plenty, with uncharacteristically unreliable tackling in its first meeting of 2021 against a team that was close to its match for strength and speed.
Meanwhile, Florida turned Alabama into a one-dimensional offense. The Tide couldn’t run consistently, forcing Young to save the day.
And he did, throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a tough win, in a tough environment as Florida provided a beacon of hope for the rest of college football.
