Championship weekend once again delivered the chaos, and one by one dominoes fell.
USC suffered its second loss of the season, this time by 23, to Utah on Friday night. What’s a Ute? It’s the Pac-12 champ, the same one that opened the season with a loss at the Swamp and ended December by opening the door for Ohio State’s return to the College Football Play.
Saturday dawned with TCU falling in overtime by a field goal to Kansas State, potentially creating reasons for the CFP overlords to vault Alabama back into the playoffs.
Then Stetson Bennett took the field. And, for the second straight year, the Georgia quarterback dashed all hopes of another Crimson Tide national title run.
The top-ranked Bulldogs were already a lock for the four-team championship field. But led by Bennett, the criminally underrated former walk-on, Georgia surgically destroyed SEC West champion LSU 50-30.
The committee could see otherwise, but expect a final pecking order of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU announced during Sunday morning church services, leaving Alabama out of the mix for the second time.
Why? Because through a month of rankings the CFP committee put the emphasis on resumes, emphasizing Ohio State’s as superior to Bama’s.
Only a Michigan loss in the Big Ten Championship Game, which hadn’t kicked off when this was written, would shake that up. That would destroy the resume argument for Ohio State.
For Kirby Smart and Georgia, there’s only one thing more gratifying than beating Alabama: it’s avoiding them, which the SEC Championship Game victory looks to have accomplished.
Ask Vegas, and Alabama would be favored over everyone except Georgia among the playoff contenders. That’s the eye-test factor.
But two losses — both on the final play — will likely prove fatal. Considering one came in overtime against an LSU team so outclassed Saturday in Atlanta makes the decision a little easier. Again, there’s precedent. No two-loss team has ever made the field.
So, let the arguments begin.
Yes, Alabama lost to Tennessee and LSU. But it was ranked higher than the Vols in last week’s CFP rankings because when Tennessee fell, it did so with indiscriminate force. You don’t lose to South Carolina by 25 points and go play for a national title. If that’s not in the CFP criteria, is should be.
The argument then comes down to three teams:
• Ohio State dominated 11 opponents before Michigan took it to the woodshed last week — in Columbus, no less.
• TCU was perfect through 12 games, coming from behind five times in the second half to stay undefeated before falling to Kansas State.
• Alabama was less than dominant through its schedule, barely escaping Texas and Texas A&M and faltering twice in SEC play.
The Tide could be 8-4. True. And TCU could be 7-6 by the same measure.
Here’s where it gets interesting: According to the Sagarin rankings, the most trusted of the computer number crunchers, TCU began the weekend ranked seventh nationally – four spots behind the Crimson Tide. But TCU has the edge in competition (a strength of schedule ranking of 21st to Bama’s 26th that only rises after Kansas State) and fared better against top 30 competition (5-1 vs. Bama’s 4-2).
The Allstate Playoff Predictor also gives the nod to TCU. With all the results of Friday and Saturday factored in, Allstate says a one-loss TCU has an 87 percent chance to make the CPF field. An 11-1 Ohio State also factors in impressively at 82 percent.
Alabama’s chances of making the playoff trail considerably, at 23 percent.
What Alabama needed was a strong LSU performance — maybe not an upset of Georgia, but a close call.
Instead, Georgia delivered a beatdown.
Bennett threw four first-half touchdowns, building a 35-10 lead. When limping LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels headed to the sideline for good, the Tigers got a surge from backup Garrett Nussmeier to cut the lead to 35-17.
But Georgia solidified its case as the clear No. 1 seed, pulling away.
And Alabama, sitting at home needing chaos, got it.
Just not enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.