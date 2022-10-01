Alabama ventured to the fringe of the Ozark Mountains on a mission of self-discovery Saturday afternoon. That wasn’t the plan, of course.
But having seen a sizeable lead evaporate, and with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young converted to sideline cheerleader due to injury, the second-ranked Crimson Tide was on the verge of an epic collapse.
Then, Jalen Milroe ran wild.
Young’s redshirt freshman backup had just missed a potential touchdown pass when, facing a third-and-15 from his own 20, Milroe dropped back to pass again only to see the protective wall come crumbling down.
So, he ran. And ran. All the way to the Arkansas 2-yard line. Two plays later Jase McClellen found the end zone and Alabama had breathing room again.
And somehow, Alabama escaped Razorback Stadium with a 49-26 victory over No. 20 Arkansas.
But don’t point to Young’s absence as the sole reason for the near unfathomable loss.
Young initially headed to the locker room with Alabama leading 14-0 after engineering two scoring drives and missing on a third when Arkansas intercepted him at the goal line after a receiver got bumped off rhythm on a route.
But Milroe, seeing the first critical playing time of his career, quickly doubled the lead to 28-0. He benefited from a 45-yard punt return from Kool-Aid McKinstry to set up the first score. He then flipped a bubble screen to JoJo Earle on third-and-18 from the Arkansas 22 to double the lead Young provided before his departure with an apparent shoulder injury.
Game. Set. Match. Right?
Except the Razorbacks responded with 23 straight points, gashing Alabama with the run and, when quarterback K.J. Jefferson had to, through the air. Throw in a successful surprise onside kick after slicing the deficit to 28-14, and you had the makings of coming-from-nowhere comeback that would have created shockwaves for years to come.
Coaches will tell you momentum isn’t real. But it was evident to everyone Saturday. Arkansas was dominating and warming up to deliver a knockout punch.
That was never more evident than the third quarter. After Alabama doubled Arkansas in output — both on the scoreboard and in total yardage, Arkansas reeled off 16 points right after intermission while Alabama amassed negative yardage on offense.
Young, back on the sideline, wasn’t warming up. The game would rest on whether his untested backup could make something happen in the fourth quarter.
He did, spectacularly. And after the Tide defense recorded a rare three-and-out, Milroe simply handed off to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who broke off a 72-yard run to put the Tide back up three scores. Just for good measure, Gibbs added a 76-yard romp to put the game solidly out of reach.
It proved to be a revelatory day for Gibbs, as well, as the Georgia Tech transfer finished with 206 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Alabama remains a flawed, but resilient title contender. It also remains a most vulnerable team in hostile road environments.
With road trips to No. 8 Tennessee, LSU and No. 14 Ole Miss still remaining, this isn’t a season for anyone with anxiety issues.
For the second time this season, the Crimson Tide faced DEFCON alert levels. Yet for the second time, the Tide responded decisively. Young did it at Texas in the waning moments.
No surprise. He’s the best quarterback in college football — his mantle attests to that.
Yet the raw talent behind him on the depth chart, Jalen Milroe, is now battle tested. And so are his teammates.
For Alabama, the quest for perfection remains viable.
