Benched a week ago, pulled again Saturday night, Bo Nix came back with a vengeance.
Now Auburn can party like it’s 1999, which was the last time these Tigers beat the LSU Tigers in the arena known as Death Valley, after a comeback for the ages and a 24-19 victory.
In ESPN’s version of the SEC Way After Dark, unranked LSU jumped to a 13-0 lead thanks, in part, to a perfect drop of a dime from quarterback Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte for the game’s first score.
Unable to find an offensive rhythm, Auburn had no trouble getting into LSU territory only to see things quickly fizzle. Anders Carlson missed on a 51-yard field goal attempt to end one promising threat.
After just unproductive series, Nix was recalled to the sideline to sit and watch. Enter T.J. Finley, Auburn’s hero a Saturday ago, who hit tight end John Samuel Shenker for 35 yards on his first attempt. But that drive would sputter, too, with Finley throwing three straight incompletions.
Back to Nix, who looked like he’d pick up where Finley finished in the miracle, come-from-behind win against Georgia State.
He drove Auburn within a makeable Carlson field goal, but coach Bryan Harsin wanted more. On fourth-and-2, he rolled right before pivoting 180 degrees to avoid a sack disaster.
He avoided Another LSU would-be-sacker with an Olé! Then slipped another tackle. Running to the boundary, but short of the first-down marker, he pivoted to throw into the end zone as three LSU defenders converged to make him a sandwich.
Twenty-six yards downfield, another tight end, Tyler Fromm, took the pass in stride for the score.
For the second straight week, a slow start put Auburn into an untenable position.
While the Auburn defense made LSU one dimensional, the southpaw Johnson effectively moved the chains for a half before Auburn’s defensive front began making life miserable.
While the end zone proved just as elusive, thanks to the Auburn, the homestanding Tigers were able to keep pushing the lead as kicker Cade York kept piling up treys while Auburn missed another attempt when Carlson’s third try of the night was blocked.
The LSU lead stood at 19-10 late in the third quarter when Nix went back to work.
He went 3-for-3 on the drive for 36 yards before the teams changed ends of the field. Then he took care of the final 11 with his feet. LSU led 19-17 with 14:16 remaining.
It would take three more series before Auburn could finish off the comeback. This time, Nix didn’t have to do it alone. The key play on the drive was a great misdirection call from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who sent a full backfield right while Jarquez Hunter headed left on a toss for a 44-yard gain.
Three snaps later, Hunter went over from the 1, and Auburn had its first lead of the night.
A week ago, Finley took Auburn 98 yards for the win. This time, Nix and Hunter did it in 92. But considering the opponent and the venue, this was even more impressive.
We’ve been critical — and we aren’t alone — of Nix’s inability to stay in the pocket when things go awry. As Saturday night approached Sunday morning, he had little choice.
This was chaos. And instead of becoming a victim of circumstances, Nix showed his mettle and made like Fran Tarkenton all night long in igniting an improbable comeback.
The 10-game losing streak at Tiger streak finally came to an end. The exclamation point: Bydarrius Knighten’s interception at the Auburn 39 with a minute remaining.
And Auburn had a win that will be remembered for years to come.
