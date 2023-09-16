Like so many, we glossed over the offseason problems Alabama faced — questions up front on both sides of the ball, plugging in two new coordinators and, most glaring, the unsettled position of quarterback.
This is Alabama football, after all.
But as the Crimson Tide proved on a rare Group of 5 road trip, Alabama football currently is an unmitigated mess.
For the first time since the Bill Curry Era, Alabama is juggling quarterbacks at a record pace without an injury to slow down the merry-go-round. Back then, nearly 40 years ago, the trio included Jeff Dunn, Billy Ray and Vince Sutton. All were blue-chip recruits. But the offense continued to sputter, getting Curry’s brief tenure off to a rocky start.
Against USF on Saturday, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner got the opening nod and third-stringer Ty Simpson got the call from the bullpen while Jalen Milroe, the starter in the first two games, was left on the sidelines.
And the only commonality was the total lack of consistency for nearly three quarters.
But Simpson did rally, sparking Alabama’s first touchdown drive with a 45-yard pass to C.J. Dippre after opening the game 0-for-4 passing. It may not have been a transcendent moment, but it was enough for Alabama to escape Tampa with a victory.
Yes, the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide held on for a 17-3 win at Raymond James Stadium thanks to a defense that kept the homestanding Bulls out of the end zone. The Tide squelched USF’s best threat when Malachi Moore pulled down an errant throw for a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone.
But if it’s trouble you seek, Alabama has a truckload.
As bad as the two quarterbacks were through the air (10-of-23 combined passing for 107 yards), much of the problems started up front with lack of protection. That’s understandable against Texas, but against USF?
Then there were mental mistakes. A holding call wiped out Terrion Arnold’s kickoff return for a touchdown. A facemask penalty erased a second-half Kool-Aid McKinstry interception.
Thankfully, the Tide could run the football, especially in the second half. Roydell Williams finished with 129 yards rushing and the final touchdown while Jase McClellan added 74.
Going forward, the presumption is that Simpson takes the first snaps next week against Ole Miss while Buchner, who never looked comfortable, slides down the depth chart. In fairness, he had to meet new teammates and learn a new season after a late arrival.
Don’t write off Milroe yet. While he’s turnover-prone, he’s the highest risk-reward Alabama has at the most important position. Even in the wake of the Texas loss, the Alabama offense under Milroe was explosive at times.
So, with a sigh heard from Tampa Bay to Tuscaloosa, Alabama escaped a second-straight nonconference loss.
For Nick Saban, who loves problem solving, this 2023 team may be his greatest challenge yet.
Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
