With four straight games against teams that opened the season in the Top 25 dead ahead, Hugh Freeze took an opportunity to work in the lab Saturday night.
It was a gamble because Samford isn’t an FCS cupcake. But Freeze, the first-year Auburn coach, was committed to resurrecting the Tigers' passing game. Like Dr. Frankenstein, he did just that.
Auburn blitzed its in-state rival from Homewood 45-13, as one would expect. But there were some revelations.
A week ago, quarterback Payton Thorne made his second Auburn start since arriving as a Michigan State transfer. In a tough road environment at California, Thorne only threw the ball 14 times.
By the end of Saturday’s first quarter, he had already matched last week’s pitch count. And he was just getting started.
By halftime, Auburn led comfortably, 17-0, and Thorne had completed 18 of 25 passes for 232 yards. Those totals would have been more impressive if not for two errant throws in the end zone, resulting in Samford interceptions.
But progress was made. Just as the good doctor intended.
Now, the question is how much progress travels.
Auburn heads to Texas A&M next week, then hosts No. 1 Georgia in two weeks. Rumor is, they are still pretty good. After an off week, the Tigers head to Baton Rouge for a game against No. 14 LSU. A week later, they close out what is arguably the toughest four-game stretch of anyone, anywhere, by hosting No. 17 Ole Miss.
That’s why Freeze’s gamble was worth the risk.
We know Auburn can run the ball efficiently. We know this defense has potential to be one of the SEC’s best.
But Auburn has to evolve if it’s going to make noise in the SEC. If the Tigers somehow go 2-2 over the next five Saturdays and head to the latter half of the season with a 5-2 record, Freeze has changed the trajectory faster than we thought possible.
In the Samford game, the biggest reveal wasn’t the muscle of the passing game, even though it produced career long catches for at least four receivers. It was that Thorne, like backup Robby Ashford, has wheels.
While Thorne threw for 282 yards, he also churned out a game-high 123 and two touchdowns on the ground.
If there was any doubt, the pecking order at quarterback is clear now. Thorne is the guy, Ashford remains a good change of pace, especially valuable in the red zone.
With that settled, the next concern is how good this defense really is. They’ve been spectacular, but next week the competition increases immeasurably. That’s no offense to Samford and its stellar quarterback, Michael Hiers. But Texas A&M has playmakers and will be playing in front of more than 100,000 loud and obnoxious fans at Kyle Field.
There will be no room for experiments in the lab.
This will be a grinder, and a gauge of where Auburn stands a month into the season.
Doug Segrest, who covered college football for 28 years for numerous newspapers in Alabama and Tennessee, is a freelance columnist.
