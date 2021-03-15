LOS ANGELES (AP) — Complete list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best picture: "The Father"; "Judas and the Black Messiah"; "Mank"; "Minari"; "Nomadland"; "Promising Young Woman"; "Sound of Metal"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
Best actor: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Steven Yeun, "Minari."
Best actress: Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
Best supporting actor: Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."; Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"; Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"; LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Best supporting actress: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"; Olivia Colman, "The Father"; Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"; Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari."
Best director: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"; David Fincher, "Mank"; Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"; Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round."
Original screenplay: "Judas and the Black Messiah," Shaka King and Will Berson; "Minari," Lee Isaac Chung; "Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell; "Sound of Metal," Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; "Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin.
Adapted screenplay: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"; Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami..."; Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tigers."
Animated feature: "Onward"; "Over the Moon"; "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"; "Soul"; "Wolfwalkers."
Original score: "Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard; "Mank,'' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; "Minari," Emile Mosseri; "News of the World," James Newton Howard; and "Soul,'' Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste.
Original song: "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"; "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"; "Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"; "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."; and "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
Cinematography: "Judas and the Black Messiah"; "Mank"; "News of the World"; "Nomadland"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
Costume design: The nominees for best costume design: Alexandra Byrne, "Emma"; Ann Roth, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Trish Summerville, "Mank"; Bina Daigeler "Mulan"; Massimo Cantini Parrini "Pinocchio.
Animated short film: "Burrow"; "Genius Loci"; "If Anything Happens I Love You"; "Opera"; "Yes-People."
Live action short film: "Feeling Through"; "The Letter Room"; "The Present"; "Two Distant Strangers"; "White Eye."
Documentary feature: "Collective"; "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution"; "The Mole Agent"; "My Octopus Teacher"; "Time."
Documentary short subject: "Colette"; "A Concerto Is a Conversation"; "Do Not Split"; "Hunger Ward"; "A Love Song for Latasha."
International film: "Quo Vadis, Aida?", Bosnia and Herzegovina; "Another Round," Denmark ; "Better Days," Hong Kong; "Collective," Romania; "The Man Who Sold His Skin," Tunisia.
Sound: "Greyhound"; "Mank"; "News of the World"; "Soul"; "Sound of Metal."
Production design: "The Father"; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; "Mank"; "News of the World"; "Tenet."
Film editing: "The Father"; "Nomadland"; "Promising Young Woman"; "Sound of Metal"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
Makeup and hairstyling: "Emma"; "Hillbilly Elegy"; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; "Mank"; "Pinocchio."
Visual effects: "Love and Monsters"; "The Midnight Sky"; "Mulan"; "The One and Only Ivan"; "Tenet."
