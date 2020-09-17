FLORENCE — A Wednesday afternoon standoff ended peacefully when a man wanted on warrants exited his vehicle in a convenience store parking lot and allowed police to apprehend him.
Jonathon Sharp, 31, was taken for medical treatment following the incident, said Sgt. Matt Horton, of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. Horton said they would take sharp to the Lauderdale County Detention Center following treatment.
The standoff was in the parking lot of the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Helton Drive.
Horton said Sharp had warrants for charges of third-degree burglary and theft of property.
The charges are connected to a burglary of a residence in the western end of the county, officials said.
Horton said sheriff's investigators attempted to execute the warrant earlier in the day, but Sharp fled on foot.
"Later in the day they located him at the gas station in a vehicle," Horton said.
At that point, they approached his vehicle and told him he was under arrest. Horton said Sharp was in a four-door pickup that was parked at the side of the building.
"When they tried to arrest him, he held a knife to his throat, wouldn't get out of the vehicle and wouldn't follow orders," Horton said.
Florence police, sheriff's deputies and the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team responded.
"They talked to him for a while and ended up using some sort of chemical agent in the vehicle," Horton said.
"He finally followed orders, came out of the vehicle and followed instructions."
The standoff lasted much of the afternoon, but ended shortly after 4 p.m. It caused traffic to back up at Helton, Cox Creek and feeder streets as vehicles were rerouted to keep the public clear from the scene. Horton said authorities maintained communication with Sharp throughout the incident.
"They were just trying to build a rapport, end the situation peacefully, and make sure everybody's safe and nobody's harmed," Horton said.
Employees and customers of nearby businesses stood outside and watched in curiosity during the standoff.
"Unfortunately, it was one of the busiest intersections and one of the busiest times of the day," Horton said.
