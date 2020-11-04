Barely three weeks into the school year, I learned that three of my friends had their kids home again — in quarantine.
Oh no, I thought. They all got the coronavirus in school.
Turns out none of their kids, all fourth graders, were sick, but they had all been “exposed” to a classmate who had tested positive.
For two weeks (the required isolation period) they struggled through long days of online classes — a huge blow for kids who had just gotten back into the rhythm of in-person schooling and were enjoying human interaction beyond their households. All of them were thriving in a “normal” academic setting.
It set them back in their studies, which was no surprise given what we know about the challenges of online learning.
And it was all for naught, since as I mentioned, none developed COVID-19. That result is consistent with the bounty of research that suggests schools (particularly those with stringent protocols) are not a significant source of community spread.
This is especially true for younger students.
All three of my friends have their kids at Great Hearts Lakeside, a new classical charter school in Fort Worth, Texas, whose efforts to get kids back in the classroom safely and on time have been laudable.
Indeed, since the school year began Aug. 19 (the first few weeks being virtual), the K-5 school of more than 700 students has had only three positive coronavirus tests (including one active case) and none traced to the school.
Loneliness of home
But about 10 times that number of kids ended up in quarantine. Healthy kids, relegated to the loneliness of their homes and computer screens because dutiful schools are following state and national protocols that don’t seem to be based on much of the scientific research around how this illness spreads among young kids, especially when those kids are masked and “socially distanced.”
Fort Worth Independent School District endured criticism for its lack of preparedness during a series of town halls before reluctantly agreeing to reopen its schools to in-person learning.
The district’s COVID-19 tracker shows that since classes began in-person Oct. 5, the majority of schools have had case counts in the single digits — usually one to three students testing positive, while some campuses appear to have had no cases at all.
All told, there have been 162 positive student cases (as of this writing) on the district’s 145 campuses. Twelve additional cases were reported at high schools (athletes and band members) before students returned to campus.
That’s quite remarkable, in a good way. The numbers among students are small.
What isn’t so great is that cases resulted in far more children missing school than were sick — since school began on Sept. 28, there have been about 800 kids “exposed or positive” most of whom have been quarantined but never ended up sick.
Kids who were getting reacclimated to in-person school are suddenly and unnecessarily thrust back into an online learning environment.
That’s disruptive in the best of situations, and hugely detrimental to kids in tough home environments or those already struggling in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.