Kimberly Jackson and Courtney McKinnon, directors of Shoals area day centers for the homeless, have had to be creative to come up with ways to serve that population.
Jackson's Crossroads Community Outreach Day Center in downtown Florence and McKinnon's Sunrise Center in Sheffield have both being closed since mid-March because of the pandemic.
But now, both directors are looking to reintroduce services and reopen, at least in a partial capacity.
Both directors say they continue to watch COVID-19 numbers closely.
Jackson said the Crossroads Center was ready to reopen in June, but then COVID numbers skyrocketed. The same happened in July and August.
"It just wasn't safe to bring them back," Jackson said. "So we stepped up our street outreach and have served meals and provided snacks outside from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday."
Lunch, including occasional hot meals, sack lunches and personal hygiene supplies, are all part of the regular giveaways.
But what hasn't been available at either center are the amenities offered inside, like sleeping areas and showers.
Jackson said late in the summer, her center started allowing individuals to shower, as the shower is located just inside the main door.
"Their temperature is scanned; they're given a mask, and go directly into the shower," she said. "The clothing closet is located just next door, so they can use that as well."
McKinnon said the Sunrise Center, located in Manning Homes, is tentatively set to reopen Sept. 28.
"We're planning to be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but with many of our clients from Florence, transportation is tricky," McKinnon said. "We have to limit the number of people we can carry to 10 or 12."
Jackson is planning for a soft opening of her center the first of November, rotating 10 to 15 people in the facility at one time.
Both women say a major part of their jobs the past five months has been coordinating with other agencies to help meet the needs of the homeless.
"With a much expanded street outreach, we're continuing to find more homeless people," Jackson said. "In some cases, people's main need is getting applications for food stamps and other help programs because they simply have no way of knowing how to do those things."
McKinnon said despite the shutdown of her center, she and her staff have been able to help get housing for 24 people, and four people have been placed in the Sunrise Center's transitional apartments.
Her program also operates a clothing closet.
Both women say it's been a challenging year.
"Just little things like helping them get out of the rain can be a challenge in these COVID times," Jackson said of her clients. "You just have to follow your heart."
