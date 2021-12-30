Funerals today
Kermit Hill, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Winston Hodge, 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Stephanie Lowrey, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Bobby Mizzell, 1 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Steve Rampley, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Randy Wood, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Decatur
Notices
Doyle Dobbins
HARTSELLE
Doyle Dobbins, 82, died December 28, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Gibson
HILLSBORO
Mary Gibson, 82, died December 29, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Bobby W. Mizzell
DECATUR
Bobby W. Mizzell, 79, died December 26, 2021. A Memorial Service will be today at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Cordarrell Nicholas
DECATUR
Cordarrell Nicholas, 32, died December 28, 2021. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Notices and
obituaries
The Daily publishes free death notices that include time and place of the funeral services, place of burial, visitation hours and date of death.
Obituaries are available for purchase by funeral directors, families and individuals. You may include poetry, verses, survivors and personal information.
A copy will be emailed to the person or funeral home placing the obituary for proofreading prior to publication in the newspaper. Obituaries placed by families and individuals require verification of death and prepayment. The funeral home will be contacted to verify arrangements.
Pricing information for photographs, artwork and icons is available from Marsha Gargis at 256-260-2524 or 888-353-4612 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Email is addressed to marsha@decaturdaily.com.
Obituary photos should be jpg files. Please label the photo “obitphoto” with the person’s name.
