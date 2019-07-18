Funerals today
Cap Chandler, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Joel McGuyre Sr., 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Jaxson Turrentine, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Notices
Versal ‘Roy’ Hewitt
HARTSELLE
Funeral for Versal “Roy” Hewitt, 84, formerly of Michigan, will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with burial in Hartselle City Cemetery.
Justin Reed
MOULTON
Justin Reed, 41, died July 16, 2019. Memorial service will be announced by Parkway Funeral Home.
Pamela Williams
DECATUR
Arrangements for Pamela Carol Boyett Williams, 54, will be announced by Shelton Funeral Home. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
Obituary
Robert Jackson
DECATUR
Robert Jackson, 43, died July 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Holmes Chapel of Decatur Baptist Church. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Robert was born February 3, 1976 in Detroit, Michigan to Sarah Jackson. He was a 1994 graduate of Decatur High School where he played basketball. He was a graduate of Calhoun College. He was a member of Decatur Baptist Church. He was employed as a lab technician at Carpenter Steel.
Mr. Jackson is survived by: wife, Lisa Kennedy Jackson of Decatur; children, Deon Jackson of Washington and Cedric Pointer of Huntsville; mother, Sarah Jackson; stepchildren, Victoria and Vanessa Kennedy; siblings, Reggie, Ronald and Reshonda Jackson, all of Decatur, and a host of other relatives and friends.
