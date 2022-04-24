Funerals today
Dan Breeding, 4 p.m., New Friendship Baptist Church
Charles Overton, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Adam Smith, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Notices
Cecil Bomar
HARTSELLE
Cecil W. Bomar, 75, died April 23, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, with burial at New Center Cemetery.
Peck Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edward Gordon
DECATUR
Edward Franklin Gordon, 73, died April 21, 2022.
Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
Sue Williams Johnson
HARTSELLE
Sue Williams Johnson, 80, died April 16, 2022. Funeral will be Monday at 1 pm. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Somerville Church of God Cemetery.
Betty Ferrell Knox
CULLMAN
Betty Ferrell Knox, 82, died April 21, 2022. Her family will hold a Private Memorial service at a later date.
Cheetah Gail Miller
DECATUR
Cheetah Gail Miller, 79, died April 21, 2022. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens
Charles Mack Overton
HARTSELLE
Charles Mack Overton, 73, died April 21, 2022. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery.
Ronald Payne
VISALIA, CALIFORNIA
Ronald Payne, 89, died January 2, 2022. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 30th at 11:30 a.m. at Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Falkville. This will be followed immediately by a covered dish dinner at Eva Community Center.
Jerry Price
HARTSELLE
Jerry Lewis Price, 60, died April 21, 2022.
Reynolds Funeral Home will announce.
Wanda Rhoades
DECATUR
Wanda Coddington Rhoades, 90, died Friday, April 22, 2022.
Services will be held at a later date in Augusta, GA.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
Obituaries
Dan E. Breeding
SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Dan E. Breeding, 72, will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM at New Friendship Baptist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at New Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Breeding died on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. He was born March 17, 1950, in Morgan County, to Thomas Eugene Breeding and Georgia Mae Curbow Breeding. He was employed at Chore-Time as a factory worker, prior to his retirement. He enjoyed flying RC aircraft and watching his grandkids play ball. He liked to hunt and fish with his friends and his grandson. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dian Breeding; a daughter, Tracy Prater and his parents.
Survivors include daughter,
Stacey Cole (Spencer); brother, Johnny Breeding (Susan); sisters, Jo Rhe Taylor (Clyde) and Rita Burden (Vaughn); grandchildren, Gracin Prater and Trent Cole.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Patricia Ann Hamilton Fennel
DECATUR
Patricia Ann Hamilton Fennel, age 83, went to her heavenly home on April 21, 2022. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. and Mrs. Herbert Hamilton; her late husband, James Curtis Fennel; and two sons, Bo Fennel and John Fennel.
She is survived by her son, Ed Fennel; two grandsons, John (Dania) Fennel and Hunter (Alexandria) Fennel; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Hadley Fennel.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Patricia’s name to St. Jude Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a private resident in her honor for immediate family. Roselawn Funeral Home assisted the family.
Doris Harper
EVA
Doris Jane Harper, age 79, of Eva, Alabama passed away at her residence Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the funeral service following in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harper was born to Bronco Hobson and Essie Dunlap Holmes on January 29, 1943, in Morgan County, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Russell; second husband, James D. Harper; two sisters, Freda Bernard, Sarah Williams; three brothers, Ellis Holmes, O. D. Holmes, and Jimmy Holmes.
Survivors include, two sons, Kenneth Russell, Ronnie Russell (Janet); two daughters, Wanda Segler (David), Tammy Nichols (Tim); sister, Peggy Williams; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked most of her life as a caregiver. She was a member of Ebenezer Freewill Baptist Church. Brother Roger Hood will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim McWhorter, Todd Russell, Kevin Russell, Wesley McWhirter, Landon McWhirter, and Bryan Holmes. Peck Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Linda Lackey
MOULTON
Funeral Service for Linda Lackey will be Tuesday April 26, 2022 , at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Brother Scotty Letson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Montgomery Cemetery.
Our loving mother Linda Parker Lackey, 73, of Moulton, Alabama peacefully passed away on April 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, after a difficult battle with breast cancer. She was predeceased by her father, William “Buddy” Parker; mother, Doris Cheatham Parker and her younger brother, Charles David Parker.
Linda is well known in Moulton for her years working at Wal-Mart and her years at GE in Decatur, AL. After retiring from GE, she had time to pursue her love of travel, playing Rook and Dominos with friends and participating in Red Hat. Linda was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially for those in need. She enjoyed supporting both of her church families at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Courtland Baptist Church.
Most important to Linda was her love of family and the time well-spent with them, her older brother, Larry Parker (Polly); daughters, Cindy Jackson (Barry), Cassandra Moore (Chris), and Candi Corum (Brandon Wates); grandchildren, Nicholas Jackson (Allison), Nichole Clark (Adam), Alyssa Harris (Ian Engdahl). Being a great-grandmother (MawMaw) was one of the most vital parts of her life, a role that gave her much pride and joy who she called her “babies”: Preston and Lawson Jackson; Drake, Brayden, and Henley Clark.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last months. Special thanks to Joann Clark and Amedisys Hospice for all their efforts. Also, all the friends and family that visited and brought food; each visit was special to her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill. We will miss her greatly.
Pallbearers will be Barry Jackson, Chris Moore, Nicholas Jackson, Adam Clark, Ian Engdahl, and Brandon Wates
Rickey Rooks
DECATUR
Rickey Don Rooks, of Decatur, passed away in Huntsville on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the age of 64.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Johnson Cemetery in Speake, AL. Mr. Rooks was born to Cecil and Freddie Bozeman Rooks on August 3, 1957 in Cullman County, AL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Debbie Hill, Shirley Hill; and one brother, Michael Rooks.
He is survived by his brother, Gerald Rooks; sisters, Katie Stewart (Karl), Joann Kelso (Dewayne), Rita Freeman, Rhonda Wilson, Christi Rooks and Shanae Rooks.
He was an avid Auburn fan and loved the outdoors. The family requests that Auburn colors be worn at his service. Brother Raymond Baker will be officiating and pall bearers will be family.
Peck Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Adam Terry Smith
DANVILLE
Funeral service for Adam Terry Smith, 31, will be Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Terry Hudson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born August 8, 1990, in Morgan County, to William Terry Smith and Nancy Vinzant Smith. He was employed in Construction with Smith’s Painters, prior to his passing. He enjoyed playing his guitar, hunting and riding motorcycles. He was a very kind person and loved kids.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Richard “Ricky” Vinzant and his grandmother, Charlene Davis.
Survivors include mother, Nancy Vinzant Smith; father and stepmother, William Terry Smith and DeDe Smith; sister, Heather Smith McDaniel; nephews, Brycen and Ronan Cartee; niece, Madalyn McDaniel; half-sisters, Somer Yost and Dakota Phylips.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Pollianne Elaine Cable Wright
GALLATIN, TENNESSEE
Pollianne Elaine Cable Wright, age 71 of Gallatin, TN and formerly of Decatur, AL and Canton, NC, passed away March 19, 2022. Mrs. Wright was born on July 11, 1950 in Waynesville, North Carolina to the late Alfred “Tommy” Cable and the late Dorothy Cable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Cable.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob Wright; daughter, Carol Wright Johnson (James); son, Wesley Wright (Sheree); grandchildren, Grace, Macks, Charlie, Selah, John, and Schyler; sister, Peggy McClure (Ken); brother, Joe Cable (Linda).
Mrs. Wright was active in community organizations primarily in Decatur such as the Christian Women’s Club, Decatur City PTA where she served as President and the Austin High School Band Boosters. Most importantly, she had a strong faith in Jesus and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
A Celebration of Life was held 12:00 P.M., Monday, March 21, 2022 at Gallatin First United Methodist Church with her son-in-law, Rev. James Johnson officiating. There was no formal visitation prior to the service. Arrangements Entrusted To: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin (615) 452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com
Notices and
obituaries
The Daily publishes free death notices that include time and place of the funeral services, place of burial, visitation hours and date of death.
Obituaries are available for purchase by funeral directors, families and individuals. You may include poetry, verses, survivors and personal information.
A copy will be emailed to the person or funeral home placing the obituary for proofreading prior to publication in the newspaper. Obituaries placed by families and individuals require verification of death and prepayment. The funeral home will be contacted to verify arrangements.
Pricing information for photographs, artwork and icons is available from Marsha Gargis at 256-260-2524 or 888-353-4612 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Email is addressed to marsha@decaturdaily.com.
Obituary photos should be jpg files. Please label the photo “obitphoto” with the person’s name.
