Funerals today
W.C. Brown, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Skyler Cato, 3 p.m., Danville Baptist Church
Larry Champion, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Betty McCormick, 1 p.m., Hartselle Heritage
Brandon Lamont Moore, Noon, Big Cove Cemetery
Flossie Terrell, 3 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Notices
Paul Hansel Aldridge
MOULTON
Paul Hansel Aldridge, 83, died September 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Red Hill Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Carol Denise Christian
ATHENS
Carol Denise Christian, 63, died September 1, 2020. A graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Reunion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
Brock David Hill
TRINITY
Infant Brock David Hill died September 1, 2020. Parkway Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
James Edward Owen
DECATUR
James Edward Owen, 84, died August 31, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will begin at noon in the chapel with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com
Beatrice Stanford
ATHENS
Beatrice Stanford, 91, died September 3, 2020. There will be a 4:30 p.m. graveside service Saturday at Pettusville Cemetery, Spry Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned.
Obituaries
Timothy John Cuyle
HARTSELLE
A memorial service for Timothy John Cuyle, 56, will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hal Daigre officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation will be after the service.
Mr. Cuyle, who died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born May 28, 1964, in California to Robert Emerson Cuyle, Sr. and Laura Jane Boling Cuyle. Mr. Cuyle was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a heavy equipment operator with Isabel Construction. Mr. Cuyle was preceded in death by his parents. He loved to fish, loved his dogs, especially Jake, and loved the outdoors. He loved to preach and was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend.
Survivors include son, Josh Smith; brother, Robert Cuyle; sister, Bobbie Cuyle; nieces, Brandy Quattlebaum (Stephen) and Christina Southerland; and nephews, Tommy Cuyle (Kari), Marcelino Garza and Nick Gardner.
Larry Donald Hill
DECATUR
Larry Donald Hill, 77, passed away September 1, 2020. He was born in Decatur, AL on October 27, 1942 to Roy and Mildred Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Patsy (Kenny) Runager; three nephews, Ken, Michael (Dawn), Jason (Holly) and their children. Also surviving him is his ex-wife, Cheryl Parker, with whom he remained close, her son, Matthew (Elizabeth) and his family who also held a special place in his heart. A special thanks to our cousin Penelope Beauchamp for her help and loving support during this difficult time.
Larry was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. He attended Howard College and Athens State University. He was employed by Decatur Utilities as an accountant for 22 years before retiring in 2003. Larry had an avid interest in photography from a young age. He taught photography classes at the Decatur Boys Club and inspired a few to make it their life’s profession. He could be seen at most local high school ball games photographing the action and then making pictures to give to the players and their parents.
Larry’s cousin, the Rev. David Wayne Lowery will officiate at the graveside service being held at Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and Ridouts Brown-Service funeral home directing.
Notices and
obituaries
The Daily publishes free death notices that include time and place of the funeral services, place of burial, visitation hours and date of death.
Obituaries are available for purchase by funeral directors, families and individuals. You may include poetry, verses, survivors and personal information.
A copy will be faxed or emailed to the person or funeral home placing the obituary for proofreading prior to publication in the newspaper. Obituaries placed by families and individuals require verification of death and prepayment. The funeral home will be contacted to verify arrangements.
Pricing information for photographs, artwork and icons is available from Marsha Gargis at 256-260-2524 or 888-353-4612 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays; 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Faxed information is sent to Marsha at 256-340-2366. Email is addressed to marsha@decaturdaily.com.
Obituary photos should be jpg files. Please label the photo “obitphoto” with the person’s name.
