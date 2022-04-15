The Decatur Interdenominal Youth Choir - IYC.jpg

This photograph of Decatur Interdenominational Youth Choir members was taken in 1976 at First Missionary Baptist Church.

First row, from left: Kimberly Baker, Nichole Priest, Shelia Hughes, Teresa Bridgeforth, Kimberly Kee, Vivian Jackson, Wanda Dilliard, Carolyn Kee, Vicky Chatham, Erica Gordon, Clara Jean Kee-Johnson, and Connie Sue Swoopes.

Second row: Beverly Jarman, Terri Baker, Stephanie Jackson, Jackie Harris, Zenia Swoope, Margaretta Cooper, Marketha Pickett, Lisa Ray, Amy Baugh, Kathy Sykes, Jackie Morrow, Kenyetta Morrow, Regina Johnson, Rachell Jackson, and Denise Johnson.

Third row: Michael Miller, Jacquelyn Carliole, Chandra Fowler, Dezarine Hampton, Sanundra Fowler, Renee Aldridge, Zenola Moore, Derenda Tapscott, Kenya Morrow, Katie Mallard, Edward Owens, and John “Bragg” Houston.

Fourth row: Raymond Jones, Reginald “Spanky” Priest, Dwight Owens, David “Dee Dee” Tramble, David Swoope Jr., Fred White, and Floyd “Bay Bay” Kee Jr.

There are at least two IYC members missing from the photograph: Tommy Allen and Reginald Jackson. [COURTESY PHOTO]

The Decatur Interdenominational Youth Choir (IYC) was informally founded in April 1976, but it actually began performing at Decatur's annual Easter sunrise service years before that. Several African-American churches throughout Decatur rotated the sunrise services at the time. However, services were primarily held at historic First Missionary Baptist Church at 233 Vine St. N.W.

After a beautiful, highly spiritual, energetic, festive and successful sunrise service in 1976, I contacted John "Bragg" Houston. We subsequently visited Mrs. Clara Jean Key-Johnson to request the choir exist beyond the sunrise service.

Expressed was the idea and need for the choir to continue singing, especially after such a successful performance at First Baptist Church. Upon visiting Clara Jean at her home, we received permission from Clara Jean for the choir to continue.

Scores of African-American youth represented IYC, from several denominations, and from several small communities throughout Decatur. To this end, during mine and Houston’s conversation with Clara Jean, several names for the choir were considered. After a brief conversation, the Decatur Interdenominational Youth Choir received its name and title.

The choir eventually grew to the size shown in the 1976 photograph accompanying this article. IYC still remains Decatur’s largest African-American youth, gospel choir — having performed throughout north Alabama during its existence. In addition, although several adults assisted with IYC, Clara Jean served as the choir’s only director and coordinator. The choir continued performing until about 1982.

My gratitude is extended to Carolyn Kee-Ayres for her extraordinary memory of — and for providing — so many names of former IYC members.

The photograph was provided as a courtesy of Clara Jean-Key Johnson. I thank Clara Jean for unselfishly sharing her time and wonderful gifts, providing decades of service to our community.

