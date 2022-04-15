The Decatur Interdenominational Youth Choir (IYC) was informally founded in April 1976, but it actually began performing at Decatur's annual Easter sunrise service years before that. Several African-American churches throughout Decatur rotated the sunrise services at the time. However, services were primarily held at historic First Missionary Baptist Church at 233 Vine St. N.W.
After a beautiful, highly spiritual, energetic, festive and successful sunrise service in 1976, I contacted John "Bragg" Houston. We subsequently visited Mrs. Clara Jean Key-Johnson to request the choir exist beyond the sunrise service.
Expressed was the idea and need for the choir to continue singing, especially after such a successful performance at First Baptist Church. Upon visiting Clara Jean at her home, we received permission from Clara Jean for the choir to continue.
Scores of African-American youth represented IYC, from several denominations, and from several small communities throughout Decatur. To this end, during mine and Houston’s conversation with Clara Jean, several names for the choir were considered. After a brief conversation, the Decatur Interdenominational Youth Choir received its name and title.
The choir eventually grew to the size shown in the 1976 photograph accompanying this article. IYC still remains Decatur’s largest African-American youth, gospel choir — having performed throughout north Alabama during its existence. In addition, although several adults assisted with IYC, Clara Jean served as the choir’s only director and coordinator. The choir continued performing until about 1982.
My gratitude is extended to Carolyn Kee-Ayres for her extraordinary memory of — and for providing — so many names of former IYC members.
The photograph was provided as a courtesy of Clara Jean-Key Johnson. I thank Clara Jean for unselfishly sharing her time and wonderful gifts, providing decades of service to our community.
