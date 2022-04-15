This photograph of Decatur Interdenominational Youth Choir members was taken in 1976 at First Missionary Baptist Church.

First row, from left: Kimberly Baker, Nichole Priest, Shelia Hughes, Teresa Bridgeforth, Kimberly Kee, Vivian Jackson, Wanda Dilliard, Carolyn Kee, Vicky Chatham, Erica Gordon, Clara Jean Kee-Johnson, and Connie Sue Swoopes.

Second row: Beverly Jarman, Terri Baker, Stephanie Jackson, Jackie Harris, Zenia Swoope, Margaretta Cooper, Marketha Pickett, Lisa Ray, Amy Baugh, Kathy Sykes, Jackie Morrow, Kenyetta Morrow, Regina Johnson, Rachell Jackson, and Denise Johnson.

Third row: Michael Miller, Jacquelyn Carliole, Chandra Fowler, Dezarine Hampton, Sanundra Fowler, Renee Aldridge, Zenola Moore, Derenda Tapscott, Kenya Morrow, Katie Mallard, Edward Owens, and John “Bragg” Houston.

Fourth row: Raymond Jones, Reginald “Spanky” Priest, Dwight Owens, David “Dee Dee” Tramble, David Swoope Jr., Fred White, and Floyd “Bay Bay” Kee Jr.

There are at least two IYC members missing from the photograph: Tommy Allen and Reginald Jackson. [COURTESY PHOTO]